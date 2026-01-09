Officials issue warning after large predator is spotted near major airport: 'It uses the many stormwater drains to enter and exit'

When wild animals get too close to areas with significant human presence, it can be dangerous for everyone involved.

What's happening?

According to The Times of India, a leopard has been repeatedly spotted near an airport in Pune, a city in western India, during 2025. The animal has proved adept at evading capture.

After a December sighting, officials said they believed the leopard felt comfortable enough to be in the area again because a local airline has been experiencing staff shortages and flight cancellations, greatly reducing flight activity at the airport.

"The airport is part of the territory of this fully grown male leopard, and it uses the many stormwater drains to enter and exit the airport area," one official said, per The Times of India.

"For a while, it comes to the airport, patrols, and hides before moving on and has been continuing the process."

Why is the leopard's presence concerning?

It's alarming that a large wild animal like a leopard would take such a risk to frequent a place with so many humans. But when this happens, it's usually because the animal is searching for food, shelter, or other resources.

Unfortunately, human industry and intervention are destroying the environment and wildlife habitats.

A warming planet is also forcing many animals to change their behavior and move outside their normal ranges to survive. This is throwing off the ecological balance and threatening biodiversity.

More wildlife entering residential areas is also dangerous for both animals and people. Potential encounters could result in the animal being harmed or killed, even if it was not the antagonist.

What can be done about the leopard?

Officials have placed 15 trap cameras and three trap cages around the grounds of the airport to try to catch the leopard and relocate it back into the wild.

"Our teams have been placed at the airport," said Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, per The Times of India.

"We have a greater chance of capturing the big cat now as it is looking relaxed due to less noise and activities. We hope to get a breakthrough in the next two or three days."

Meanwhile, reducing the production of planet-warming pollution is essential to slowing the rate of rising global temperatures, which is partly responsible for habitat destruction and resource scarcity.

Ironically, the leopard was frequenting an airport, a site with a significant negative environmental impact. Exploring low-impact travel options, such as trains or buses, can reduce reliance on short-haul flights that produce high levels of carbon pollution.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.