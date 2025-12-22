Onlooker captures shocking video of wild bear in unexpected location: 'This makes me sad and angry'

"A direct result of what we have done."

Musician Josh Lollis (@joshlollis1) spotted surprising wildlife in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and shared footage with his TikTok followers.

What's happening?

Josh's clip showed a black bear perched on top of a Ripley's Believe It or Not!

Sadly, this isn't the first time a black bear has been found wandering Gatlinburg. Another was sniffing around a hotel recently. Some tourists staying in a cabin got a little too close to one, while others weren't shy about approaching a fourth.

Black bears play vital ecosystem roles in nutrient cycling, seed dispersal, and managing prey populations.

Why are black bear sightings important?

Large mammals in urban centers is a clear sign that their natural habitat is offering insufficient feeding opportunities. This degradation can happen as a result of agricultural development, new housing, and the timber industry. At the same time, poor waste management and active feeding by humans provides incentives that draw animals out of their comfort zones.

As they become more accustomed to the presence of humans, it increases the likelihood of attacks and other dangerous encounters. When this behavior is identified in bears, they generally have to be euthanized to ensure human safety.

Commenters were distressed about the black bear sighting for exactly these reasons.

"This is happening because people keep building and building and building. Our wildlife are losing their homes," one said. "They're scared, confused, and looking for food. Please spread the word. It isn't cute. A majority of these animals will die."

"This makes me sad and angry. A direct result of what we have done to the area," replied another.

What's being done about black bear habitat?

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has a range of suggestions so you can stay safe from black bears. This includes reporting sightings, keeping food and garbage secure, and making plenty of noise to scare bears away.

