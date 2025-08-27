Woman shares eye-opening video revealing dangers of common hiking practice: 'I didn't know this'

At first glance, it seems logical that something compostable wouldn't be litter — but a Leave No Trace TikTok video explains how even an orange peel can take up to two years to decompose in the wild, potentially harming wildlife in the meantime.

Anyone who's ever composted knows how long it takes even organic material to fully break down. An orange peel not only takes two years to fully decompose, but "it's not natural to wildlife's diet, and it attracts wildlife to where we recreate," the creator explains.

#LeaveNoTrace ♬ original sound - Leave No Trace @leavenotraceorg With billions of outdoor trips each year, food scraps add up—impacting wildlife and the local ecosystem. One orange peel may seem harmless, but it can take up to two years to decompose. Human food alters natural behaviors, draws animals into where we recreate, and disrupts their natural diet. #EnjoyYourWorld

"With over 13 billion trips into the outdoors every year in the United States, it's essential we all contribute and do our part by preserving and protecting the outdoors," said Leave No Trace (@leavenotraceorg), an organization devoted to promoting environmentally friendly practices in outdoor recreation.

Its philosophy features seven simple principles that help to make sure our recreation and exploration of nature does no harm to plant and animal life. The seven principles cover everything from helping adventurers plan their trips to fire safety and waste disposal tips.

Littering is a major problem in outdoor recreation, particularly in heavily trafficked areas, as it can alter the fabric of ecosystems. Wildlife can grow dependent on human food and less fearful of humans; such conditioning allows them to become nuisances or even dangerous to humans. Litter, whether organic or not, harms wildlife. Human food may be toxic or dangerous to animals, and trash may also be mistaken for food.

It's easy to do your part to avoid contributing to waste on trails and beaches. Consider Leave No Trace's ethos on your next outdoor adventure.

"Thank you. I didn't know this," one user said.

"If it doesn't grow there, it doesn't go there," someone else noted.

"And pistachio shells. I see those more than anything else on the trail," another wrote.

