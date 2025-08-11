Scientists make stunning breakthrough that could transform plastic as we know it: 'Really important'

Researchers from the Bioplastics Innovation Hub are working on a new form of plastic that breaks down completely, leaving no harmful microplastics behind, Murdoch University reported via Phys.org. The development, should it reach its full potential, offers a promising path toward replacing single-use packaging such as water bottles.

The research is ongoing, so there's no timeline for its completion. However, the scientists are confident that it's heading in the right direction.

One of the Western Australian team's focuses is on naturally occurring microbes to create the alternative bioplastic. BIH's Harrison O'Sullivan explained that these wild bacteria store excess nutrients as organic molecules, compounds that scientists can extract and use to produce biodegradable plastic.

Other research teams are working on similar projects, with a Korean group analyzing polyester-producing bacteria.

Plastic produced with organisms already found in nature breaks down more easily than petroleum-based plastic. If everything goes to plan, these plastics won't leave a single trace behind in the environment. "And that's really important because otherwise we'll continue to have a build-up of plastic in terrestrial environments on land and in the oceans," BIH Director Daniel Murphy said.

It's also crucial for human health, which is affected by microplastics. One review of thousands of studies highlighted several health conditions linked to microplastics, including colon cancer, fertility issues, and lung cancer. Chronic microplastic exposure also has ties to lipid buildup and liver fibrosis.

Using less plastic can certainly help the environment and the health of humans and animals. Unfortunately, it's tough to get rid of plastic altogether, as it's become such a significant part of society, being used in everything from food packaging and medical supplies to electronics and building materials.

Finding better alternatives is the answer, BIH researchers say. "We are hoping to reach a level where bioplastics and biopolymers reach every household," environmental microbiologist Sakshi Tiwari said.

That goal may be years away, but such efforts offer a glimpse into a future wherein plastic waste is a nearly solved problem.

