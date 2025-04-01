Hikers disturbed by disheartening marking found along popular nature trail: 'Leave no trace'

It seems like harmless fun, but it might actually do more harm than good.

A tribute to nature has drawn disappointed reactions from the r/MildlyVandalised Reddit community.

Commenters argued that a message written on a tree reading "Nature is neat" is not exactly the best way to show your appreciation for the outside world.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Yeah, it is neat," one person said. "So enjoy, but leave no trace."

The original poster pointed out that the white background for the text was a pre-existing trail marker, but its resemblance to a cartoon speech bubble perhaps encouraged someone to make a creative addition.

It seems like harmless fun and likely came with good intentions, but it might actually do more harm than good.

Such acts could serve as motivation for others to make their own marks on trees in the conservation area. While this example appears to have been done with a pen — which still isn't ideal — carving can expose the tree's inner tissue and increase the likelihood of disease or fungi getting into the fauna's cells.

Bark is essentially armor for trees, and if that defense is compromised, the tree could become sick or even die. That could be hugely detrimental to the surrounding area.

One tree can absorb more than 48 pounds of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere a year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, providing a great service in the fight against rising global temperatures.

What's more, that tree will likely serve as a habitat for a number of creatures and provide much-needed shelter for others. The death of a tree will harm the local ecosystem and potentially reduce biodiversity — which is essential for a healthy planet.

That's why nature enthusiasts practice the "leave no trace" philosophy, which encourages those in outdoor spaces to leave these areas in the same condition — or better — in which they were found. Unfortunately, too many cases of people vandalizing trees and littering have been recorded at various public parks.

"That's not neature," one person quipped after seeing the image.

"Don't vandalize nature," another added. "No matter how small."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.