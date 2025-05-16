Researchers raise red flag after documenting dramatic shift in birds' behavior: 'How long can these birds continue to exist?'

A new study on the shifting migratory patterns of a small gray Canadian bird has researchers worried about the species' survival.

What's happening?

The study, conducted by the University of Alberta and published in The Wilson Journal of Ornithology, showed that the fall migration for the least flycatcher moved earlier by an average of 14 days over the past 32 years.

Adult birds migrated 13 days ahead of younger birds, and adult females five days ahead of males, meaning they could eventually "fall out of sync," study co-author Glen Hvenegaard, a professor of environmental science at Augustana Campus, said.

Hvenegaard explained that the birds time their migrations to match optimum conditions, like temperature and food supply, but the shift could lead to poor conditions for their young, like breeding grounds impacted by weather.

"How long can these birds continue to exist if that shift in migration goes on for another 32 years?" Hvenegaard said.

Changes in the climate are the likely cause, with Hvenegaard stating: "If climate change alters when and where the birds can get resources during their annual travels, it could add to a decrease in their population."

The bird's population has already seen a 53% drop over the past 50 years due to pesticide use and changing habitats.

Why are shifting migration patterns important?

The least flycatcher is an important insect-eater in its ecosystem, and it also serves as a food source for other animals such as hawks, owls, and squirrels. Should its population numbers dwindle or even go as far as extinction, that will allow insects to go unchecked and leave predators scrambling for meals.

Birds like the least flycatcher play additional roles as well — for example, they act as pollinators, disperse seeds, and cycle nutrients, according to Amazon Conservation. Losing species like the least flycatcher from these cycles and ecosystems disrupts the world around them, leading to worse outcomes for every living thing.

What's being done about migration shifts?

The least flycatcher is designated as a priority species, according to the Bird Conservation Region Strategy, and efforts to reduce planet-warming pollution and protect forests will help secure their future.

You can help contribute by supporting legislation and representatives that look out for endangered species, as well as making greener swaps in your daily life, such as using fewer energy resources or upgrading to electric appliances or electric cars.

"If we can learn from what is happening to these birds, we can change course before it starts affecting other species — including ours," Hvenegaard said.

