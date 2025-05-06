Scientists issue dire warning as dramatic shifts leave iconic species stranded: 'We will not see them return'

New research by the University of Western Australia shows that California's wild salmon population is at risk because of climate-driven environmental shifts, and scientists warn the impact could be permanent if extreme drought conditions continue.

The study, led by the University of California and published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that the state's salmon are losing access to their traditional spawning streams as water flow decreases because of climate shifts.

What's happening?

Salmon typically migrate from the ocean back to the rivers where they were born to spawn. But during California's record-breaking drought from 2011 to 2014 — described as a "one-in-a-thousand-year" event by study co-author and associate professor Sally Thompson — many rivers didn't begin flowing until months later than normal.

Streams that usually swelled in November stayed dry until January, cutting off the upper reaches and leaving salmon stranded downstream. As a result, breeding failed across several species in rivers throughout Northern California.

"Because salmon were not born in those locations, it potentially means we will not see them return," Thompson said. Over time, researchers warn, this could cause a collapse in salmon populations across much of the state.

Why climate shifts matter for wildlife

Wild salmon are essential to Indigenous cultures, local economies, and natural ecosystems. Aside from being a big part of our food supply, salmon also transport vital nutrients inland, feeding forests, birds, and other wildlife. Their decrease and disappearance in some areas could ripple far beyond riverbanks, affecting food supplies, jobs, and biodiversity.

The warning doesn't just apply to California. Scientists say places that already have shrinking rivers and climate-driven droughts — including Western Australia — could experience similar disruptions with migratory fish species such as lampreys.

What can we do to protect wildlife from environmental threats?

The science community agrees that human behavior, such as the burning of dirty energy sources, is accelerating climate shifts and making extreme weather including droughts more frequent and severe. By taking steps to tackle the core issue of pollution and planetary overheating, governments, companies, and individuals can better protect the food supply and environment as well as ensure a cooler future.

The findings highlight the urgent need for climate resilience planning to mitigate environmental threats and help vital species survive. While large-scale policy changes are needed, you can help by taking local action to protect waterways and ecosystems. Supporting clean water protections, choosing sustainably sourced seafood, and advocating for climate action all play a role in keeping ecosystems healthy for future generations.

