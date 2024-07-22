Federal regulators ignite backlash with decision to proceed with multibillion-dollar dirty energy project: 'These projects will have enormous emissions'

It's the first such project authorized since the Biden administration paused permits in January to review the economic and environmental impacts of LNG exports.

Amid record-shattering global heat waves, American regulators just gave the thumbs-up to a huge new gas project.

The development highlights the ongoing challenges in reining in oil and gas infrastructure that will overheat our planet for decades to come.

What's happening?

In a 2-1 vote, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) greenlit Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass 2 LNG plant and an 85-mile pipeline in Louisiana late last month.

The multibillion-dollar project would supply 20 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year to customers in Europe, Asia, and the U.S., according to Reuters.

The approval allows Venture Global to become America's second-largest LNG exporter, with plans to ultimately build 100 million tons of LNG capacity.

Why is this project concerning?

Dissenting FERC Commissioner Allison Clements warned, "These projects will have enormous emissions of greenhouse gases, equivalent to putting more than 1.8 million new gas-fueled cars on the road each year."

Environmentalists say it will lock in reliance on polluting fuels that warm our climate and harm frontline communities.

This approval comes amid the hottest summer in recorded history, with gas pollution fueling deadly heat waves, droughts, wildfires, and floods worldwide. Building massive new oil and gas infrastructure threatens goals to rapidly slash pollution and limit catastrophic warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius) above pre-industrial levels.

What's being done about dirty gas pollution?

The most effective tool to combat new oil and gas projects is the collective power of concerned citizens. You can make your voice heard by contacting your elected officials and the White House to oppose expanding oil and gas production and exports.

Urge leaders to instead accelerate the transition to cleaner, cheaper, job-creating renewable energy. Support policies like tax credits for solar and wind energy, electric vehicles, and heat pumps. Vote for candidates with bold plans to tackle the climate crisis as if our future depends on it — because it does.

In your own life, look for ways to rely less on oil and gas. When it's time to replace appliances, choose highly efficient electric models over gas. Gradually shift to an electric or hybrid vehicle if you drive. Switch to LED light bulbs and add insulation to save energy at home.

Together, our everyday choices can help build a safer, more sustainable world for all.

