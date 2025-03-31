Scientists sound the alarm after discovering worrisome change in migratory species behavior: 'It's terribly sad to see'

The impact of the changing climate is felt in many ways, including the migration patterns of birds. For the Bewick's swan, a species known for its long migratory journey, warmer temperatures have resulted in fewer swans returning to the U.K. each winter.

A recent report from the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) in Gloucestershire highlights a concerning decline of this once-thriving population. The swans' absence is not just a natural shift, it's a reflection of broader environmental changes that impact both wildlife and human communities.

What's happening?

Over the past 50 years, the population of Bewick's swans in the U.K. has dropped by a staggering 86%, with only 87 swans returning to the WWT reserve this winter, compared to the peak of 610 in the winter of 1978-79.

"We love welcoming them back each winter so it's terribly sad to see so few of them this year and without any cygnets," WWT reserve manager Martin McGill said.

Traditionally, thousands of these swans migrate each year from their breeding grounds in northern Russia to escape the harsh Arctic winters and find ice-free wetlands in the UK. However, warmer temperatures across Europe altered their migratory route.

This winter, over 7,000 swans "short-stopped" their journey, settling for the more temperate regions of Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands. As a result, the swans no longer need to travel as far, and the Slimbridge reserve is seeing fewer and fewer birds, including no cygnets, which are usually a part of the family group during migration.

Why is the swan population important?

The absence of the Bewick's swans signals how the overheating planet is impacting ecosystems that both humans and wildlife rely on. Swans are often seen as indicators of wetland health, which plays a critical role in providing clean water, supporting biodiversity, and mitigating flooding.

The loss of swans, along with other migratory species, signals that these ecosystems are under pressure. The decline in Bewick's swan numbers also highlights dangers like toxic lead poisoning and illegal hunting, making their survival even more precarious.

Shifting migratory patterns could disrupt local economies tied to ecotourism and wildlife preservation, especially in regions like Gloucestershire.

What's being done about the swan population?

In response, the WWT is leading a coalition of charities urging the U.K. government to ban lead ammunition. Lead poisoning remains a significant threat to Bewick's swans, and eliminating this source of harm could help to protect their populations. WWT is advocating for more wetlands conservation to help mitigate the impacts of the changing climate.

Community support for policies that protect vulnerable habitats is essential. By supporting these initiatives, we can work toward a cleaner, safer future for wildlife and human communities alike.

