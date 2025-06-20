  • Outdoors Outdoors

Landscape architect shows off stunning yard feature that serves crucial purpose: 'This is extraordinary'

by Samantha Hindman
Photo Credit: TikTok

A simple yet brilliant water-saving solution has captured attention on TikTok.

In their recent video, landscape architecture firm Studio Petrichor (@the_studio_petrichor) showcases a lush front and back yard that doubles as a self-sustaining flood mitigation system.

Viewers celebrated the way this system turns a common flooding problem into an opportunity for regeneration.

The video highlights a "whole-system garden in action," where a network of interconnected channels carries water from the street into a native-planted garden.

When conditions are right, the system redirects water runoff into the soil rather than storm drains, guiding it back to the roots, the aquifer, and what Studio Petrichor calls "where life begins again."

"What if parkway drains were reimagined?" the video text asks. In this case, the answer is a thriving native plant garden that functions as both a sponge and a sanctuary.

Aside from being beautiful to look at, this approach has serious environmental benefits. Replacing lawns with native plants or xeriscaping can significantly reduce the need for watering, mowing, and fertilizing, saving homeowners time and money.

These kinds of upgrades also provide vital habitats for pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, which help support the global food supply. Even partial lawn replacements can make a big impact.

There are other ways to resourcefully offset flooding, like using rainwater collection systems. One off-the-grid homeowner, for example, uses a harvesting system to collect up to 550 gallons of rainwater in just a few days.

If you want to try this at home, you can start small. Parkways or side yards can be a great place to reimagine your space and start building a system that gives water a place to go.

Commenters on the video were captivated by the system's beauty and impact

"So soothing to watch," one user said.

Another was equally impressed, exclaiming, "This is extraordinary!"

With a little creativity and care, your front yard could help heal the planet, too.

