Homeowner captures shocking damage caused by neighbor's landscaping crew: 'It looks like they almost did it on purpose'

Instead of playing in the rain, one concerned homeowner can look forward to a flooded front lawn due to a neighbor's negligence in redirecting runoff. The picture posted in the r/landscaping subreddit from what looks like early fall showed a lawn covered with fallen leaves and a clearly soaked area of land.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP's yard is a few feet lower than the one next door, so as rainwater leaves the neighbor's driveway, their yard can become a pool during a heavy enough pour.

They asked the landscaping community, "Should I say something to them? Can I do anything about this?"

Speaking to the neighbor can be a way to help them understand the possible extensive damage to the yard and foundation, as well as the potential legal implications under Civil Law Rule.

As one person advised, "They can not just divert their water to your yard."

If pooling rainwater came from a natural flow of water from the neighbor's side, it would be the OP's tough luck under common enemy rule. However, intentionally diverting that natural flow into another property is another story that falls under civil law, holding the offending party responsible for any damage.

In addition to advising the homeowner on their neighbor's intentions and their legal rights, commenters had other rainy-day suggestions, including trench drains and new garden designs. One commenter claimed the yard was the "Perfect rain garden candidate."

A few people mentioned building a berm — a raised mound of land that diverts water. This landscape enhancement serves many purposes by acting as a windbreaker to protect delicate plants and noisebreakers in loud areas. It also adds more visual interest to flat vegetation. Make further use by adding certain plants like shrubs and blueberries to the top of the mound.

The OP isn't alone in dealing with a neighbor who had (or may have had) bad intentions. Difficult neighbors can cause quite a headache for homeowners, even those looking to make eco-friendly upgrades. One homeowner caught a neighbor trying to clog a French drain with trash. Over in the UK, a neighbor's patio construction ruined a neighbor's garden thanks to waterlogging.

Often, having a conversation with a difficult neighbor is the best way to start resolving a problem. Some people may not be aware of the effects their actions are having, or don't understand why other homeowners make climate-friendly changes to their homes. If a friendly chat doesn't resolve things, there are sometimes legal actions you can take.

Commenters noticed something iffy about the neighbor's driveway edging in the Reddit post.

"That edging makes it look like they almost did it on purpose," noticed one user.

Someone else stated, "They ran the edging most of the driveway and then it looks like it curves into the yard."

