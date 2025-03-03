Homeowner irate after discovering source of strange pipes leading into their yard: 'It's illegal'

They discovered the pipes while removing dense bushes in the area.

Water runoff can be problematic when it's not properly managed or carries contaminants that pollute your yard or nearby waterways.

It's even more concerning when neighbors divert their runoff to your yard without you ever knowing about it.

One homeowner had this experience, so they posted a plea for advice on what to do to the r/landscaping subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows pipes leading into the OP's family backyard, which they discovered while removing dense bushes in the area.

"Upon inspection, I found the backyard neighbor has pipes leading into the backyard for water runoff," the OP wrote. "This seems completely insane. Would really appreciate any advice on how to go about handling this and if anyone knows what the laws are."

This is a concerning issue because pooled water due to excess water can make it impossible to build upon.

Chemicals, oil, and debris frequently contaminate runoff water picked up from the surfaces it flows over. This phenomenon can threaten human health by polluting drinking water sources and harming aquatic life if that runoff eventually flows to a nearby stream or lake.

Rather than running pipes into neighbors' yards, a better approach could involve installing proper drainage systems and using permeable materials for surfaces. Meanwhile, sustainable infrastructure like rain gardens and swales can help naturally manage water runoff.

Living close to neighbors can be challenging while implementing climate-friendly home updates. However, it's typically best to approach these situations calmly and rationally to reach a mutually agreeable solution rather than letting matters escalate dramatically or prematurely bringing in the authorities.

Fellow landscaping enthusiasts shared their feedback and opinions about the OP's pipe issue with neighbors in the post's comment section.

A Reddit user advised, "It's illegal to direct runoff onto someone's property. I'd have a talk with your neighbor."

"Neither party may realize what previous owners have installed," one Reddit user pointed out. "Tell your neighbor about the issue, and go from there!"

Another Redditor recommended, "Discuss with the neighbor and the city first before doing anything rash."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.