Couple returns home to find an unexpected visitor lounging on bedroom floor: 'I was so nervous'

A married couple living in Australia was met with an unexpected visitor in their bedroom upon returning home.

What's happening?

Instagram user Fran Dias Rufino (@frandiasrufino) posted a video where she and her husband encountered a wild koala that made its way into their bedroom.

The furry creature glanced back at the couple before attempting to climb a nightstand while they debated how they should corral the animal.

"Only in Australia, haahahahah," Rufino wrote in the caption. "We came from work now (12:30am) and we just found A KOALA in my bedroom."

While the incident may have been amusing in the end, Rufino admitted to being terrified at first.

"I was so nervous that I forgot my English ahahahha," she wrote, as the Brazilian couple could be heard speaking their native Portuguese throughout the video.

Rufino added that her husband braved the situation and eventually took care of things, writing that he "put [the koala] out in the end but I was scared because he was aggressive."

"I'm not surprised it was aggressive," one commenter said. "Poor creature was probably terrified."

Why is this important?

While the couple now have an interesting story to share with their friends, this incident actually highlights a much deeper problem.

NPR reported in 2022 that koalas are considered endangered in parts of eastern Australia, primarily due to extreme weather incidents caused by ongoing global heating and eventual habitat loss.

The World Wildlife Fund Australia warned that deforestation, drought, changing weather conditions, and disease are some of the driving factors in the dwindling population of these creatures.

Australian Koala Foundation chair Deborah Tabart explained to NPR that bush fires aren't the sole reason for the concerning developments, saying, "We have witnessed a drastic decrease in inland populations because of drought, heat waves, and lack of water for Koalas to drink. I have seen some landscapes that look like the moon — with dead and dying trees everywhere."

In the case of the Rufinos, the koala possibly entered their home seeking food, water, or cooler indoor temperatures.

What's being done about this?

While they were able to remove the koala on their own, it's important to avoid putting yourself in a dangerous situation when encountering a wild animal.

In many cases, even animals as cute as koalas can attack when they feel threatened, and confronting these creatures without the proper safety measures could put you at risk of contracting diseases.

Contacting the authorities is the best option to ensure that a wild animal is removed safely and securely.

You can also do your part in protecting the koala population in Australia by supporting and contributing to conservation efforts.

For example, WWF-Australia highlighted its Koalas Forever initiative, which has a goal "to double the number of koalas across eastern Australia by 2050."

Efforts like restoring and protecting habitats, combating the changing climate and fighting to remove diseases will be on the agenda for Koalas Forever in hopes of saving these creatures from further danger.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.