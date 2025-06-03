Researchers overjoyed after incredibly rare turtle returns to US beach: 'So glad she keeps coming back'

A member of the world's most endangered sea turtle species was spotted laying eggs along the coast of Texas, according to Chron.

The Kemp's ridley had previously been tagged by the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research (GCSTR), so staff were on hand to protect the nesting area and recover the eggs for safe breeding.

The turtles laid 96 eggs, which was a welcome follow-up on another laying of 99 eggs on the same beach in April. It's the fifth nesting found by the GCSTR along the Upper Texas Coast this season.

Signs of one specimen indicate the likely presence of others, according to local experts.

"I'm sure other individuals are doing the same — multiple nesting — but we've been lucky in capturing her," GCSTR director Dr. Christopher Marshall said, per Chron.

Many sea turtles naturally return to their original spawning areas to lay eggs. This specimen's ability to return to the same beach repeatedly is good news for the species to continue reproducing. Challenges such as noise pollution, microplastics, and ocean surface heating create an uphill battle for the Kemp's ridley.

Kemp's ridley is the world's smallest sea turtle. It primarily inhabits the Gulf of Mexico but has been spotted along Canadian and European shores. Offshore oil and gas drilling remains a primary threat to the species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Kemp's ridley is also at risk of bycatch by fisheries.

The National Park Service keeps a hotline open for Texas residents to report sea turtle activity. Sea turtles have broadly seen a bounce in population, thanks to such conservation efforts.

Facebook commenters were thrilled at the GCSTR's progress in supporting the Kemp's ridley sea turtle.

"So glad she keeps coming back," one commenter said.

"Amazing how many nests have been found this year, seems like the education of the public is working!!!" another said.

