Scientists celebrate remarkable trend observed in sea turtle populations: 'One of the real ... success stories'

The study examined 48 sea turtle populations located in different parts of the world.

A new survey reveals a promising trend for sea turtle populations across the globe. According to reports relayed by Phys.org, in more than half the world, endangered sea turtles "show signs of recovery."

Published in the journal Endangered Species Research, the study examined 48 sea turtle populations located in different parts of the world and analyzed the effect of factors identified as threats to the species' survival. These threats included coastal development, pollution, hunting, and rising global temperatures.

The overall trend of the survey indicated hopeful results, with threats declining in more than half the areas reviewed.

"Many of the turtle populations have come back, though some haven't," Duke ecologist Stuart Pimm said, according to Phys.org. "Overall, the sea turtle story is one of the real conservation success stories."

Like any conservation initiative, the protection of sea turtles began years ago, and now, after decades, those efforts are coming to fruition. Under the U.S. Endangered Species Act of 1973, sea turtles were listed as a protected species. Nearly two decades later, Mexico prohibited sea turtle captures, another step in the right direction that influenced population recovery years later.

In coastal areas near Mexico and the U.S., sea turtle populations "are now doing really well," according to study co-author and Stanford University researcher Michelle María Early Capistrán.

Despite the overall recovery trend, some sea turtle populations are still struggling. Leatherback turtles, for example, are "vulnerable to extinction" and "face high environmental risks," according to the survey.

Other species, such as the green turtle, are still listed as endangered across the globe but have shown signs of recovery in different areas.

The survey underscores the positive impact conservation efforts have had on various sea turtle populations. Moving forward, as conservationists continue to protect sea turtles, they help preserve biodiversity across the globe.

