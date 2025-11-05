Residents celebrate as unexpected gift transforms beloved nature area: 'A lot of potential there'

A beloved Ohio nature preserve is getting bigger, thanks to a generous donation of adjacent land. The Jessie Smith Nature Preserve in Kent will expand by nearly 36.5 acres thanks to land gifted by the Stream and Wetlands Foundation of Lancaster, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

This new chunk of property includes three adjacent pieces of land south of Fairchild Avenue and west of Majors Lane along scenic Fish Creek.

Not only is the Jessie Smith Nature Preserve a favorite area for locals to go hiking and spend time in nature, but it's also a resource for local schools in their nature studies.

According to the Child Mind Institute, children who spend time in nature have less anxiety, have more confidence, and are more focused. Plus, learning about nature and how valuable it is to society teaches them about responsibility — something future generations can only benefit from.

The property is protected, helping to conserve local wetlands and wildlife. The newly donated sections aren't suitable for development, and city officials say they'll create more opportunities for public access and trail connections.

Nature preserves have amazing benefits for communities and ecosystems. In addition to the health benefits that green spaces offer, they also filter stormwater, improve water and soil quality, and support native species. When ecosystems are in balance, biodiversity flourishes and pollinators can thrive — which is especially important for maintaining our food security.

Council members celebrated the move as a win for the community.

Ward 1 Councilwoman Melissa Celko told the Beacon Journal she was thrilled by the decision: "First of all, I'm super excited. I hike that all the time, and thank you so much for offering this to us."

Angela Manley, director of the city's parks and recreation department, also cheered the decision.

"There's a lot of potential there, not necessarily for development, but for connections and trail connections," Manley said. She added that the city's park board was "unanimous in favor of accepting this donation."

