Researchers discover simple factor that can have profound impact on children's health: 'A critical component of overall well-being'

The team said its findings can give other researchers an accurate and systematic overview of current knowledge.

New research that analyzed hundreds of papers exploring the positive connections between natural spaces and children's health found that this field has exploded in recent years. Still, there are some knowledge gaps.

Research on the issue was scant from 1981 to 2010, with only one to three papers published each year, but by 2024, that number peaked at 73, according to the study, published in a May issue of Frontiers in Psychology.

From 2000 to 2015, many of these papers focused mostly on individual health and physical activity, but researchers started exploring the broader relationship between urban environments and health benefits from 2015 to 2020, the researchers said. The most recent phase, from 2020 to 2024, saw a shift to exploring themes such as sustainability and walkability.

Some of the positive health outcomes for children that were found in the 575 papers included in the study are enhanced cognitive functioning, improved social skills, increased happiness and well-being, decreased stress, reduced depressive symptoms, and increased physical activity.

One recent paper found a positive relationship between time spent in nature and mitochondrial DNA copy number in adolescents and children. In many cases, a greater mtDNA-CN can give an individual better chances for a more positive prognosis in the face of certain medical issues, including cardiovascular diseases.

However, the team issuing the new report also noted that much of the existing research has focused on green spaces and advocated for more inquiry into blue spaces — places where water features such as rivers, lakes, and ponds are prominent.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

"Blue spaces have been shown to offer enhanced psychological benefits distinct from green spaces, such as stronger stress reduction effects due to the calming sensory experience of water," the research team stated.

Another gap in the research was the impact of blue and green spaces on children's social health, according to the authors.

"Social health, encompassing aspects such as social skills, peer interactions, and a sense of community, is a critical component of overall well-being, particularly during childhood," they said.

The team said its findings can give other researchers and policymakers an accurate and systematic overview of the current knowledge on the connection between these natural spaces and children's health.

"These insights aim to support sustainable urban development and promote children's health and well-being," the authors added.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.