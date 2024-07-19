New study finds young children who grow up in specific environment experience fewer emotional issues — experts explain why

"Our research supports existing evidence that being in nature is good for kids."

A new study has revealed that young children who grow up near green spaces may have an edge during their early years.

An analysis published by JAMA Network found that children between the ages of two and five experienced less anxiety and depression when they lived near higher levels of green spaces no further than three-quarters of a mile from their homes.

The findings, detailed by Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) for Medical Xpress, accounted for each child's sex, their parents' educational levels and ages, prematurity, and neighborhood socioeconomic vulnerability.

"Our research supports existing evidence that being in nature is good for kids," Nissa Towe-Goodman, one of the study's authors, said in the writeup published by Medical Xpress. "It also suggests that the early childhood years are a crucial time for exposure to green spaces."

Multiple studies have already linked exposure to greenery and outdoor activities like gardening to improved physical and mental health. However, as noted by ECHO in Medical Xpress, research investigating the impacts on young children has been sparse.

ECHO researchers, who examined more than 2,000 children across 41 states, gathered data to help fill in the missing pieces, unveiling valuable insight that could ultimately contribute to better outcomes for vulnerable members of society.

Advocating for and cultivating additional green spaces would also support a healthier ecosystem — particularly if landscaping efforts prioritized incorporating low-maintenance native plants that provide food and shelter for pollinators, which are crucial for our food supply.

Another benefit is a cooling effect, with the shade provided by trees helping urban spaces avoid becoming dangerous heat islands.

According to the study, researchers didn't observe the same associations with residential greenery in children ages six to 11. However, the Medical Xpress writeup noted that these middle childhood years are generally marked by more time spent at educational institutions.

"In the future, researchers could look into what kinds of experiences in nature are connected to kids' early mental health," Towe-Goodman explained in Medical Xpress. "Also, we should study how creating or preserving natural areas around homes and schools might make a difference in a child's mental health."

