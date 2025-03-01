Scientists make astounding discovery about the health effects of where people live: 'Significant implications'

Researchers found these benefits were not shared evenly.

Having a park within walking distance could add years to your life.

The Straits Times reported on a study that found people with access to green spaces were biologically younger than those without.

Green spaces like trees and parks positively impact our physical health. Access to greenery has been linked to better cardiovascular health and scientists are discovering it can even slow down aging on a cellular level.

A 20-year study followed over 900 Americans in four major cities. Researchers looked at satellite images to determine how close participants were to green spaces. They then compared this with blood samples, examining participants' DNA methylation, a biochemical modification used as an epigenetic clock to measure biological age.

People whose homes had 30% green cover within a three-mile radius were on average 2.5 years younger than those with only 20% green cover.

Researchers found these benefits were not shared evenly. Data showed that Black people with better access to green space were only one year biologically younger compared to white people who were three years younger.

"Other factors, such as stress, qualities of the surrounding green space and other social support can affect the degree of benefits of green spaces in terms of biological aging," explained Kyeezu Kim, the study's lead author, per The Straits Times.

A similar study measuring telomere length, another epigenetic DNA trait, found access to green spaces slowed the aging process.

People living near trees and parks also show slower cognitive decline.

One reason could be the cleaner air. Greenery in urban areas filters out harmful air pollutants, and research has shown children with green space access have higher lung function.

Our mental health gets a boost when we connect with nature. Plus, adding greenery makes our cities more beautiful. Paris was encouraged to replace parking spaces with green spaces.

Greenery in cities also helps us keep cool by reducing urban heat, which is particularly important with rising temperatures. One city in Colombia lowered temperatures by planting green corridors.

Experts hope research into these benefits expands green space access for urban dwellers.

"We have more and better scientific evidence to increase and promote the use of urban green spaces," said Manuel Franco, an epidemiologist, who commented on the study to The Straits Times.

"We believe our findings have significant implications for urban planning in terms of expanding green infrastructure to promote public health and reduce health disparities," said Kim.

