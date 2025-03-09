Formula 1 champion's multimillion-dollar superyacht draws backlash from fans: 'Who would want a thing like this?'

"I just can't wrap my mind around what it means to be this rich."

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen is one of the latest elite celebrities to own a multimillion-dollar yacht.

As GrandPrix247 reported, the 27-year-old professional race car driver commissioned a $15 million GranSport 33 yacht. Its arrival celebrated Verstappen's fourth consecutive world championship.

Verstappen's yacht is 33 meters (108 feet) long and part of the prestigious Mangusta series. It reportedly has an opulent interior design, cutting-edge technology, and personalized customization. Verstappen named the yacht "Unleash the Lion," after his personal motto.

Although multiple world championships are certainly worth celebrating, Verstappen's yacht highlights a disturbing trend among the wealthy elite.

Many other iconic sports figures, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Mancini, also own Mangusta yachts. Gigantic yachts have been taking over docks worldwide and creating public controversy because of their over-the-top opulence and waste.

Giant yachts are extremely resource-intensive and require exorbitant amounts of money for maintenance and operation. They also produce a disturbing amount of pollution — about 1,500 times more than a standard car.

Fortunately, more sustainable yachting alternatives are becoming available to satisfy billionaires' obsession with maritime recreation.

For example, Silent Yachts is a company that offers solar-powered yachts to minimize the environmental impact of luxury boating. Meanwhile, Arc Boats produces electric boats and caters to affluent customers to create less hazardous pollution and waste.

Verstappen's initial yacht launch was discreet but not unnoticed by the media. The launch location, the Overmarine shipyard in Viareggio, Italy, was under heightened security for the event.

Through his current Red Bull contract, Verstappen earns an estimated $50 million-plus annually as a Formula One driver.

In the article's comment section, GrandPrix247 readers asked questions and shared opinions about Verstappen's yacht.

"I won't mention starving children all over the world, but I actually wonder who would want a thing like this?" one reader commented. "What does it cost to maintain and insure and dock somewhere?"

"I just can't wrap my mind around what it means to be this rich," they continued. "Theirs is a different world altogether."

