Authorities make shocking discovery during bust: 'The duo are in police custody'

Two people were caught in Kenya with about $7,500 worth of elephant tusks in their possession.

What's happening?

According to Capital News, the National Police Service and Kenya Wildlife Service worked together on the arrests in early October. The two alleged smugglers were discovered in Maralal Town, Samburu County. They concealed seven pieces of elephant tusks that weighed nearly 25 pounds total.

"The duo are in police custody pending arraignment in court," according to the NPS.

Why is this arrest important?

The illegal ivory trade is massive, with most ivory coming from Africa. The black market plagues communities, threatening people's safety. Ivory smugglers undermine government authorities and laws, destabilizing already fragile systems. These criminal networks often trade other illegal items too, such as drugs and guns.

According to the International Elephant Foundation, more than 1,500 wildlife rangers died protecting elephants from 2006 to 2021. Many were murdered by ruthless poachers. The market makes African communities more dangerous for humans and wildlife.

Elephants are a keystone species that support entire food chains. They act as a food source for carnivorous predators, clear brush to create habitats, and dig watering holes that sustain countless creatures.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"Africa's elephants play key roles in ecosystems, economies, and in our collective imagination all over the world," IUCN Director General Bruno Oberle said. "Today's new IUCN Red List assessments of both African elephant species underline the persistent pressures faced by these iconic animals."

On the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources Red List, the African savanna elephant is listed as endangered, and the African forest elephant is critically endangered. Habitat destruction and limited resources play a role, but the rampant and ruthless poaching of elephants is the main factor.

What's being done to stop the ivory market?

Officials around the world are dedicated to extinguishing the ivory trade.

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora imposed a worldwide ban on ivory trading in 1989. Organizations such as the World Wildlife Fund focus on stopping consumers from seeking and purchasing ivory. And wildlife rangers defend the animals with their lives.

In a statement on the arrests, the NPS said that it "appreciates the continued close collaboration and cooperation of other government institutions in maintaining law and order," per CN.

People can help by, first and foremost, never purchasing ivory products as well as educating themselves and others on the illegal trade and reporting suspicious activity. Many groups sell ivory on eBay under "bovine bone," per the BBC. Reporting this kind of activity can shrink the market until elephants can roam safely again.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.