Authorities make stunning discovery during 'detailed search' at suspect's home: 'We were expecting to find narcotic substances'

"We will take stringent legal action against the accused."

During a recent raid, police in India discovered a man allegedly had elephant tusks hidden in his apartment.

What's happening?

According to the Tripura Chronicle, police conducted a raid in the Arvind Nagar Sonapur area based on a confidential tip. The police expected to find narcotics when they raided resident Mayub Ali's apartment, but were reportedly stunned to discover three elephant tusks hidden inside a cupboard, as well.

Kailashahar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Jayanta Karmakar, who led the raid, told the Tripura Chronicle, "We were expecting to find narcotic substances based on our intelligence inputs. However, during the detailed search, we recovered three elephant tusks, which is a serious offense under wildlife protection laws."

Why is this concerning?

The main concern with smuggled elephant tusks is the harm caused to the animal. Thousands of animals and animal parts are smuggled across borders each year, leading to a significant number of injured and dead animals. While this is terrible for any animal to experience, the smuggling of animals (or parts from them) puts endangered species at a higher risk of extinction.

Additionally, while Mayub Ali allegedly only had animal parts, when traffickers smuggle live animals into new areas, the animals then become an invasive species. Invasive species can cause a range of issues, from introducing new diseases that wipe out native animals to destroying the balance of local ecosystems.

The destruction of ecological balance can lead to affected crops or more extreme weather events, adversely affecting the local food supply and nearby communities.

What's being done about smuggling in India?

In Mayub Ali's case, he fled, and police are reportedly still searching for him. Police also contacted the Forest Department about their discovery, and that department took ownership of the elephant tusks.

Range Officer Subhankar Biswas explained to the Tripura Chronicle, "The tusks have been safely secured at the range office and will soon be sent for forensic analysis. We will take stringent legal action against the accused under relevant sections of the Forest Act."

India also has laws on the books regarding animal smuggling, poaching, and trade, such as The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960, The Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, and The Transport of Animals Rules from 1978.

