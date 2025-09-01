  • Outdoors Outdoors

Authorities make stunning discovery during 'detailed search' at suspect's home: 'We were expecting to find narcotic substances'

"We will take stringent legal action against the accused."

by Misty Layne
"We will take stringent legal action against the accused."

Photo Credit: iStock

During a recent raid, police in India discovered a man allegedly had elephant tusks hidden in his apartment.

What's happening?

According to the Tripura Chronicle, police conducted a raid in the Arvind Nagar Sonapur area based on a confidential tip. The police expected to find narcotics when they raided resident Mayub Ali's apartment, but were reportedly stunned to discover three elephant tusks hidden inside a cupboard, as well. 

Kailashahar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Jayanta Karmakar, who led the raid, told the Tripura Chronicle, "We were expecting to find narcotic substances based on our intelligence inputs. However, during the detailed search, we recovered three elephant tusks, which is a serious offense under wildlife protection laws."

Why is this concerning?

The main concern with smuggled elephant tusks is the harm caused to the animal. Thousands of animals and animal parts are smuggled across borders each year, leading to a significant number of injured and dead animals. While this is terrible for any animal to experience, the smuggling of animals (or parts from them) puts endangered species at a higher risk of extinction. 

Additionally, while Mayub Ali allegedly only had animal parts, when traffickers smuggle live animals into new areas, the animals then become an invasive species. Invasive species can cause a range of issues, from introducing new diseases that wipe out native animals to destroying the balance of local ecosystems. 

The destruction of ecological balance can lead to affected crops or more extreme weather events, adversely affecting the local food supply and nearby communities.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

What's being done about smuggling in India?

In Mayub Ali's case, he fled, and police are reportedly still searching for him. Police also contacted the Forest Department about their discovery, and that department took ownership of the elephant tusks. 

Range Officer Subhankar Biswas explained to the Tripura Chronicle, "The tusks have been safely secured at the range office and will soon be sent for forensic analysis. We will take stringent legal action against the accused under relevant sections of the Forest Act."

India also has laws on the books regarding animal smuggling, poaching, and trade, such as The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960, The Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, and The Transport of Animals Rules from 1978.

Do you worry about having toxic forever chemicals in your home?

Majorly 😥

Sometimes 😟

Not really 😐

I don't know enough about them 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x