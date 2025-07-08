  • Outdoors Outdoors

Authorities make stunning discovery after tip leads them to smugglers on motorcycle: 'The suspects were intercepted'

They will likely be charged with violating a law that carries heavy penalties.

by Michelle Rochniak
Photo Credit: iStock

Authorities in Kenya apprehended two people who illegally possessed elephant tusks.

What's happening?

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and Cheptais Police officers cooperated to arrest the suspects at Cheptais Kipsis Junction in Bungoma County, Kenya.

"The suspects were intercepted while transporting two elephant tusks concealed in a blue sack on a motorcycle," the National Police Service stated, per the Star.

They will likely be charged with violating Section 92(4) of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act for possessing trophies of endangered species. Vipasho News stated that breaking this law comes with a long prison sentence and heavy fine.

Why is it important to stop poaching?

When people poach and smuggle animals, especially endangered species, they can endanger all of us.

WWF Kenya says that the African elephant is a keystone species, which keep ecosystems together and thriving. When they disappear, ecosystems are at risk of collapsing.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

The IUCN Red List notes the African savanna elephant is endangered.

One of the primary causes of elephant poaching and endangerment is the ivory trade. The Environmental Investigation Agency says that poaching stops elephants from being "architects of the … savannah." When people kill them, they prevent crucial environmental actions, which can ripple into the human food chain.

What's being done about poaching in Kenya?

Vipasho News reported that the Kenyan government and environmental advocates are working to increase protections and awareness of poaching.

Organizations such as the Tsavo Trust and KWS are also pushing this conversation forward. It's largely thanks to them that poaching is declining. But Kenya has more work to do to minimize harm to wildlife across the country.

