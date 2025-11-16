Revolutionary initiative takes aim at looming threats to island communities: 'We're already seeing its potential'

Land-based island restoration has long been a crucial initiative for promoting ocean health. However, scientists have had difficulty measuring progress on a large scale.

Island Conservation and the Minderoo Foundation are launching a $1.2 million global initiative to enhance the way island communities monitor and conserve local ecosystems. The project — known as IslandScope — will utilize environmental DNA (eDNA) sampling and nutrient monitoring across 20 sites.

Researchers and the communities will be able to observe changes in local birds, microbes, and aquatic species spatially, providing opportunities for a more science-backed, holistic approach to conservation.

Small islands face unique challenges, including limited resources, isolation, and increased vulnerability to the changing climate, which is exacerbated by human activity. The lack of assets, technologies, and skills makes adaptation increasingly challenging. IslandScope will provide crucial data on ecosystem health to develop new policies and future conservation management, enhancing resilience.

Minderoo Foundation's Director of OceanOmics and Ecosystem Intelligence, Professor Michael Bunce, says, "We're already seeing its potential in identifying endangered species." The partnership with Island Conservation is expected to facilitate improved mitigation of biodiversity loss, invasive species, and the impacts of the overheating of the planet.

Because the Pacific and Indian Ocean atoll islands are only 3 to 15 feet above sea level, many are losing their ability to keep up with sea level rise.

Warmer ocean temperatures and the release of polluting gases have further placed undue stress on coral reefs, which are essential for creating sediments that stabilize these landforms. Islands are also wildlife refuges for a diverse array of species, including those that are endangered or non-native to each region.

Several existing projects aim to improve island communities and ecosystems. For instance, the Galápagos Islands are using trained dogs to detect and remove the invasive African giant snail.

Meanwhile, São Tomé and Príncipe in Central Africa became the first entire nation to be designated as one UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, contributing 386,000 square miles of preserved natural area.

The upcoming project, however, will likely be a game-changer.

Penny Becker, CEO of Island Conservation, emphasizes the importance of IslandScope in amplifying voices across small islands: "By integrating eDNA into our restoration strategies, we're equipping communities with the tools to uncover the biodiversity in their oceanscapes and make informed decisions that protect their futures."

