Officials make unprecedented announcement about unique islands: 'A major milestone'

A small island nation in Central Africa has just made big environmental history. São Tomé and Príncipe, a tropical archipelago off the coast of Gabon, has become the first entire country ever designated as a single UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, according to Geographical. This recognition highlights just how globally important it is for biodiversity.

The announcement came during the 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves in Hangzhou, China, where UNESCO unveiled 26 new biosphere reserves across 21 countries. This was a big deal, considering it is the biggest expansion of the program in roughly 20 years. Together, the new sites add around one million square kilometers (about 386,000 square miles) of protected natural areas to the global network. That's just about the size of the entire country of Bolivia.

São Tomé and Príncipe's new Ilha de São Tomé Biosphere Reserve covers more than 1,100 square kilometers (424 square miles), filled with a diverse geographical range. It includes volcanoes, coral reefs, mangroves, and dense rainforests — including the very important Obô tropical rainforest. The Obô is part of the Congo Basin ecosystem and home to species found nowhere else, including the São Tomé shrew and the tiny dwarf ibis.

Beyond its ecological value, the biosphere reserve supports around 130,000 residents who depend on traditional fishing, sustainable cocoa and coffee farming, and local markets for their livelihoods. By integrating conservation with community well-being, the designation reinforces the country's commitment to protecting its environment while promoting responsible tourism and economic growth.

"The concept of biosphere reserves is that biodiversity conservation is a pillar of socioeconomic development," and can contribute to the economy, said António Abreu, head of the program.

This move also marks a broader shift toward holistic conservation, showing that sustainability doesn't have to come at the expense of human progress. Similar efforts around the world — like Greece's new marine reserves and Costa Rica's expanding forest restoration programs — demonstrate how nations are working to balance development with environmental protections.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"With nearly thirty new designations this year, our World Network of Biosphere Reserves has reached a major milestone, now protecting 5% of the planet," said UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay. "Within these reserves, new ways of balancing nature conservation with sustainable livelihoods are being forged every day. UNESCO will continue to mobilize States, scientists, civil society, and local and Indigenous communities to continue this positive momentum."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.