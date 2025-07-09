A fleet of dogs is working to protect the Galápagos Islands from threats that can completely change the ecological makeup of the area.

After an initial trial with the dogs in 2017 to protect the islands from the African giant snail, several trained dogs have been enlisted to use their super sniffers as conservation's secret weapons.

"Their sense of smell far exceeds that of any machine — and they save time and resources while significantly reducing risk," the Galápagos Conservancy wrote. "These dogs are living technology in the service of conservation."

The ecology of the Galápagos has faced numerous threats over the years. The conservancy explained that the islands "are highly vulnerable to invasive species because they evolved in isolation with few natural predators or competitors, making them poorly adapted to resist new perils."

It has been estimated that approximately 1,500 introduced species have already affected various ecosystems on the islands. A slew of invasive species, including goats, fire ants, and feral cats, have threatened the notorious giant tortoises, iguanas, and native plants.

The Galápagos Conservancy has worked for years to protect the islands and native wildlife. Now, the conservancy has partnered with the Biosecurity and Quarantine Regulation and Control Agency (ABG), which has made a difference in detecting environmental threats, fueling the expansion of the brigade to other locations, including San Cristóbal Island.

"The ABG plays a critical role in defending our island ecosystems," Jean Pierre Cadena, the executive director of the ABG, said per the Galápagos Conservancy.

"The support of Galápagos Conservancy has been essential in strengthening our work," Cadena added. "It's not just logistics — it's a strategic alliance that empowers us to protect Galápagos with greater impact."

The Galápagos Conservancy reiterates its findings: The support from other animals has been far more effective than machines.

In a postindustrial world, humans frequently turn to machines to address security threats. However, as the dog brigade makes clear, there are still vital ways we can benefit from natural resources — often at a lower cost.

