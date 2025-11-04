Experts issue warning as crisis threatens to destabilize region: 'Water scarcity has had deep effects'

Iran has been facing a water crisis threatening urban supplies and rural communities nationwide. According to Iran International, by October 18, dam reserves had plummeted by 39% compared to last year's levels, as rainfall had dropped to near zero in many areas.

What's happening?

Water inflow into Iran's dams sat at just 780 million cubic meters as of mid-October, the outlet reported. That's down from 1.29 billion cubic meters a year earlier. Even after reducing dam discharges by 29%, the country's water reserves are only about 33% full.

Iran International noted in late October that 22 major dams held less than 15% of their capacity, with five supplying the capital of Tehran facing severe shortages. Newsweek previously reported that President Masoud Pezeshkian had suggested moving the capital for this reason. Some northern dams had run completely dry, with multiple dams across the country seeing huge drops since 2024.

From September to October, rainfall had averaged just 1.9 millimeters — Iran International said the long-term average is 56. Meanwhile, 21 provinces recorded no rain at all.

"Water scarcity has had deep effects on land subsidence, migration, and the changing character of rural areas," Gholamreza Goudarzi, of Iran's Statistical Center, said in a statement.

Why is this drought concerning?

Early-October reporting from Newsweek noted that satellite images showed signs of ecological collapse in the region, including wetland shrinkage. In addition to habitat loss, agricultural impacts are also endangering food security and local economies.

Rising global temperatures and shifting weather patterns are depleting water supplies worldwide, creating — and exacerbating — a host of such problems. It's true that droughts can occur naturally, but scientists generally agree that human activities have thrown extreme weather events into overdrive, making them more intense and dangerous.

Continuing to warm the planet by wrapping it in a blanket of heat-trapping pollution is disrupting the natural water cycle, leading to longer dry periods and threatening malnutrition, thirst, medical problems, and mass displacement.

Iran's crisis mirrors water challenges affecting other nations. Droughts have imperilled global trade via the Panama Canal and strained water resources in the American Southwest.

What's being done about water scarcity?

Some experts have said that water mismanagement and unsustainable agricultural practices have compounded the crisis unfolding under drought conditions in Iran.

According to Iranian-American journalist and water issues analyst Nik Kowsar, writing for Time Magazine, the country's political environment may make an independent water authority necessary. Kowsar also noted that strict conservation, infrastructure repairs, and regional coordination could help.

Communities worldwide are developing innovative solutions to build up their resilience to water scarcity. Emerging technologies can extract water from the air, while improved irrigation systems may soon be helping farmers to use less water.

But everyday actions may matter most of all. Installing water-efficient fixtures and choosing drought-resistant plants for landscaping can support water supplies. Even just turning off faucets when not in use and limiting shower lengths can help too. And doing what we can to reduce the burning of fossil fuels — using cleaner energy, driving electric vehicles, carpooling, and conserving overall — can make a difference in mitigating rising global temperatures and the extreme weather they inflame.

