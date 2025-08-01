Scientists issue warning about worsening crisis that could impact US for decades to come: 'Warm blob'

For more than two decades, the American Southwest has been suffering from a megadrought. Unfortunately, experts say, the situation may not change anytime soon.

What's happening?

As explained by the New York Times in mid-July, research recently published in the journal Nature Geoscience suggests that the Southwest's megadrought could last through 2100 or longer unless humans change the behavior that keeps warming the Earth.

The new findings indicate that a temperature pattern in the Pacific Ocean is "stuck" due to the planet's overheating, locking in the severe regional conditions.

For the study, researchers analyzed mud samples and plant remains from the bottoms of two lakes in the Rocky Mountains to determine how moist and how dry the area had been over thousands and thousands of years. They found that dry winters during a particular period were tied to a "warm blob" of water in the Pacific that shifted the jet stream and pushed storms away from the Southwest, according to the Times.

Experts say a similar situation is unfolding today, but heat-trapping pollution caused by the burning of fossil fuels is the primary driver. Although droughts and floods have always occurred throughout history, rising global temperatures can exacerbate these extreme weather events.

Why are megadroughts concerning?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration describes megadroughts as "intense drought events that last for at least 20 years." These prolonged dry periods can have tragic consequences for ecosystems.

Droughts can devastate plant growth, shrink habitat and food supplies for animals, and increase the risk of wildlife endangerment and extinction, per the National Drought Mitigation Center.

There are also increasing economic and nutrition concerns for farmers and the public at large, as droughts and rising temperatures can significantly impact crop yields, according to a Stanford University study. Researchers have estimated that climate trends have caused global yields for wheat, barley, and maize to drop by 4 to 13%.

During wildfire season, severe drought conditions can put communities at risk. In California, the Madre Fire recently became the state's largest blaze this year with more than 80,000 acres burned, driven, in part, by drought.

What's being done about droughts?

While experts are working to raise awareness of conditions in drought-stricken areas, there are steps people can take at home to reduce serious impacts.

Individuals and families can explore critical climate issues and learn how to reduce their environmental footprint. Reducing the amount of heat-trapping pollution in the atmosphere can help mitigate severe droughts.

Lowering water consumption during droughts is also vital. According to the California Department of Water Resources, turning off the faucet when brushing teeth, taking shorter showers, and installing high-efficiency toilets are some effective ways to conserve water.

Researchers and land stewards are also exploring and implementing sustainable farming practices and the development of drought-resistant crops to help support food systems, with many potential solutions inspired by Indigenous knowledge.

