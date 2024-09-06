Teacher explains answer to common water cycle misconception: 'We can't take it all for ourselves'

The assumption that we can consume excessively and the planet will simply restore that resource is inaccurate and dangerous.

Many people have the misconception that the Earth's water cycle naturally replenishes all the water we consume. Unfortunately, this is incorrect, and a teacher on TikTok is here to explain why.

Artist and teacher Geo (@geodesaurus) shared a video on TikTok responding to another user's question: "How do you waste water? Does the water cycle just not put it back?"

Geo answered first with her catchphrase, "Um, yes, hello!" She then explained several critical points about the Earth's water cycle.

"We have a wonderful water cycle on this planet that replenishes our fresh water," she said. "But here's the scary thing: It's kind of broken right now."

NBC News reported on the damaged water cycle earlier this year, citing that climate change has altered it by disrupting its "delicate balance."

The typical circulation of water between the atmosphere, ground, and oceans isn't functioning like it used to. Consequently, some areas have seen unprecedented flooding, and others have seen crippling drought.

Geo echoed these findings by pointing out that the cycle isn't able to put water where we want it, causing too much water in some places and not enough in areas that desperately need it.

In addition, Geo explained, "The rate at which we use water is not balanced out by how quickly the water cycle can actually make it for us." The assumption that we can consume excessively and the planet will simply restore that resource is inaccurate and dangerous.

Some vital sources of fresh water, like groundwater, are not very easily replenished by the water cycle, Geo detailed. This has been deeply felt in places heavily dependent on groundwater, such as Perth, Australia.

At the end of March this year, the city had experienced its driest six-month spell since rainfall records began almost 150 years ago.

Geo closed out her video by saying, "Remember that of all of the water on this planet, only 1% of it is accessible fresh water, which is becoming less accessible."

Other TikTokers were grateful for the information and had some of their own thoughts to share. One user wrote, "Wow, I didn't know that. Thank you for teaching me."

"Also please remember that humans aren't the only ones who need fresh water! Many ecosystems rely on it, so we can't take it all for ourselves," another commented.

