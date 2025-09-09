City deploys remarkable technology to pull drinking water from thin air: 'Clean water without compromise'

A small Texas city is preparing to make big waves in the global fight against water scarcity, reported Smart Cities Dive. Hubbard will become the first U.S. city to use a new technology called AirJoule, which transforms waste heat into pure, drinkable water.

The system is expected to be installed by early 2026. It will pull heat from a local geothermal well and use it to condense water vapor from the air. The result is distilled water clean enough to supplement Hubbard's municipal supply, reported the news outlet.

Mayor Mary Alderman welcomed the project as a step toward solving local challenges.

"Like many communities … we're facing growing concerns about water quality, aging infrastructure, and contamination," she said. "We believe [this technology] can be part of the long-term solution for communities and industries that need clean water without compromise."

The promise of AirJoule goes beyond one city. More than four billion people worldwide face shortages or unsafe access to drinking water, according to Science. By tapping waste heat from sources such as data centers, manufacturing plants, and power stations, the technology could generate safe water for millions while reducing strain on rivers and groundwater.

AirJoule's system uses a proprietary metal-organic framework to capture and condense water vapor without the refrigerants used in conventional cooling, reported Smart Cities Dive. It produces pure, PFAS-free water and consumes less energy, according to testing conducted in partnership with GE Vernova's Advanced Research Center in New York.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Founder and CEO Matt Jore said the Hubbard project will recover heat from hot water at about 60 degrees Celsius. "We'll pull that heat into our system and pull water out of the air," he said.

The environmental benefits are that turning waste heat into clean water reduces pollution, saves resources, and can help ecosystems rebound during drought. Cities gain more resilience, industries lower costs, and households enjoy safer supplies.

David Moore of GE Vernova called the technology a breakthrough. "I believe this capability can help solve critical water challenges facing communities and industrial operations around the world," he said.



AirJoule is not the only one making forward steps in this space. In San Francisco, Epic Cleantec has brewed beer from purified wastewater to demonstrate how recycled water can be safe to drink. The project, backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, uses advanced filtration and ultraviolet light to exceed drinking water standards.

At Tongji University in Shanghai, researchers have developed a new solar-powered membrane that resists clogging and kills bacteria during wastewater treatment. The breakthrough could lower costs and improve efficiency for large-scale clean water projects.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.