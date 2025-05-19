Researchers make groundbreaking discovery that solves pressing challenges for urban agriculture: 'Transformative potential'

This innovation could be particularly valuable as cities grow.

A solar-powered smart irrigation system is helping urban farmers grow more food with less water and energy. The innovative system reduced water consumption by over 28% compared to conventional irrigation methods, according to a study in the journal Scientific Reports. It reduced energy use by about the same amount.

This technology tackles several pressing challenges at once: water scarcity, energy costs, and the need for sustainable urban agriculture.

Using real-time soil moisture monitoring and solar power, the system delivers precisely the right amount of water only when plants need it, making rooftop gardening more resource-efficient.

Researchers from Egypt's Ain Shams University designed and tested the system over about a year using peppermint plants grown in rooftop gardens. Their smart irrigation setup incorporated sensors that continuously monitor soil moisture, activating water pumps only when levels drop below a certain threshold, then shutting off once optimal moisture is reached.

The smart system reduced energy consumption by the same 28.1% margin and cut carbon pollution from 0.252 kilograms of carbon dioxide emitted per square meter of land per year to just 0.181 kilograms.

"This study underscores the transformative potential of solar-powered smart irrigation systems in enhancing food security, conserving water, reducing energy consumption, and mitigating carbon emissions in urban agriculture," the researchers noted in their paper.

This innovation addresses the "water-energy-food nexus," the intricate relationship between these three important resources. Urban areas struggle with this nexus, which manifests as limited green spaces, water scarcity, and pollution. This irrigation system is a strong solution, as it turns unused rooftops into productive garden spaces.

For small farmers, the possible economic benefits are immense. The system could pay for itself in 5.6 years through water and energy savings. With this technology, people could enjoy fresher food, lower utility bills, and the satisfaction of having a reduced environmental impact.

This innovation could be particularly valuable as cities grow, with urban populations projected to increase to 68% of the global total by 2050. Using rooftop spaces for efficient food production would create urban self-sufficiency and cooler city environments.

The system is already working in real-world conditions and could be widely available quickly, depending on how manufacturing is scaled up. With similar technologies already entering the market, you might soon have access to affordable smart irrigation for your garden, helping you grow food sustainably while conserving precious resources.

