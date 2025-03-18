Experts raise alarm over unexpected risk posed by vibrant plant exploding across southwest US: 'It's just a matter of time'

"It's just smothered most of the open space lands."

Invasive plant species can wreak havoc on an ecosystem by crowding out native flora and negatively impacting local biodiversity.

In Arizona, though, one particular invasive plant is causing an additional concern.

What's happening?

The unfortunately named stinknet plant — which looks like a fluffy yellow ball atop a long green stalk — is extending its reach throughout the state.

According to 13 News, it is steadily making inroads into Tucson. Tony Figueroa, senior manager for the Invasive Plant Program Tucson Bird Alliance, told the publication that the plant is originally from South Africa, but it has been spreading into Arizona from California since the 1980s.

"It's really exploded in Maricopa County to the point where it's just smothered most of the open space lands throughout a lot of the Sonoran Desert," Figueroa said.

Why is invasive stinknet concerning?

While biodiversity is an immediate concern, experts are also worried that stinknets could increase wildfire threats.

Beth Hudick, a park ranger at Saguaro National Park told 13 News after blooming and going to seed, the plant will dry out. This will lead to dense stands of flammable vegetation, which will aid the spread of wildfires.

"Unfortunately, we worry that it's just a matter of time," Hudick said.

Rising global temperatures are increasing the length, strength, and likelihood of wildfire events. Dry plants essentially act as kindling, meaning ignition from discarded cigarettes, errant fireworks, machinery sparks, and other sources could lead to a tough-to-control fire.

Homes and businesses will be put at risk, while humans are also at risk of respiratory illnesses, burn injuries, or even death.

What's more, with insurers increasingly reluctant to protect properties against wildfires, damage and destruction to homes could lead to unaffordable repair work or even homelessness.

What's being done about stinknets?

According to 13 News, conservation groups are calling on people to pull up stinknet plants and report locations of sightings to stinknet.org.

The publication also noted that picking events are being organized by the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

But invasive species can crop up anywhere, even in your yard. Native plants can help, as they can crowd out space for invasives to grow and take hold.

Herbicides should be a last resort, as they contain chemicals that will not only kill the plants you want to keep, but they can also increase human health problems — glyphosate, for example, has been linked to heightened cancer risks.

There are natural ways to keep weeds at bay or at least slow their growth. In addition to protecting your yard from invasives, these can also be a lot less expensive than store-bought herbicides. Laying down cardboard under raised beds is extremely cheap, and the material will degrade naturally and will help stop weeds poking through the soil for a time.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.