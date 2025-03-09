Scientists turn to satellite images to help tackle future deadly wildfires: 'We're going to learn very quickly'

"There is more fire on the Earth than we know about today."

Scientists are turning to cutting-edge satellite technology to revolutionize wildfire forecasting, and one system could "deliver ultra-fast wildfire alerts and high-quality thermal data," according to Martin Langer, chief executive of OroraTech, per Phys.org.

As wildfires become more frequent and severe because of rising global temperatures, experts are ramping up efforts to better predict them. And space agencies and tech companies are launching satellites capable of or dedicated to wildfire monitoring. These actions could significantly improve detection speed and accuracy — and thus save lives.

"[Satellites] can detect from space areas that are dry and prone to wildfire outbreaks," ​​Clement Albergel, head of actionable climate information at the European Space Agency, explained.

These satellites also track burning fires, smoke, and gas emissions. "We can learn from all these types of elements," Albergel added, per Phys.org. While wildfire expert Natasha Stavros pointed out that there is no "silver bullet" to wildfire tracking, diverse satellite data is a crucial tool.

Some examples include low Earth orbit satellites, which capture high-resolution images to pinpoint fire-prone areas, while geostationary satellites provide continuous real-time monitoring of heat signatures and smoke movement.

Different organizations, such as the Earth Fire Alliance and OroraTech, are also leading the advancements in wildfire tracking.

"We're going to learn very quickly that there is more fire on the Earth than we know about today," Brian Collins, director of EFA, said, per Phys.org. However, EFA's planned satellite constellation aims to improve response times and provide a clearer picture of fire activity.

Beyond satellites, ground-based technology is playing a critical role. The Dryad Silvanet system deploys solar-powered sensors to detect smoldering fires early, while Pyri heat sensors trigger alerts when extreme temperatures are detected.

These innovations work alongside satellite data to create a more comprehensive early warning system.

For fire-prone communities, these advancements provide earlier warnings, enabling quicker evacuations and giving firefighters the real-time data needed to allocate resources more efficiently. Faster detection means fires can be contained before they cause widespread devastation.

Looking ahead, emerging technologies such as synthetic aperture radar could further refine wildfire detection by seeing through thick smoke and extreme weather conditions.

While wildfire-resistant materials are helping homeowners build back more securely after disasters, efforts such as these underscore the growing role of innovative tech in climate resilience.

By combining satellite surveillance, artificial intelligence-driven insights, and innovative sensors, scientists are building a wildfire response system that is faster, smarter, and more effective — offering hope for safer communities.

