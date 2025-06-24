Researcher makes concerning discovery underwater at famous diving spot: 'That was a striking detail'

A researcher made an unfortunate discovery at one of the most popular diving spots off the coast of Turkey, finding invasive lionfish and puffer fish.

What's happening?

Tahsin Ceylan, an underwater documentary filmmaker, told the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) he and his team were conducting dives in Kaş, an area in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, when they spotted the invasive species, according to a report from the Daily Sabah.

"During this dive, we recorded the spread of invasive species from the Red Sea," he said. "Lionfish sightings were rare, but we observed a significant increase in the populations of puffer fish and long-spined sea urchins."

He also noted, "Food waste discarded from boats is becoming a major menu for puffer fish. That was a striking detail."

One positive sign he saw was the prevalence of dusky groupers, a protected species, which he believes are responsible for keeping the lionfish population in check.

"These are visuals you can't easily find elsewhere," Ceylan added. "We're lucky to have such incredible biodiversity."

Why is documenting invasive species important?

Invasive species can wreak havoc on ecosystems, making tracking and studying them an important part of preservation and restoration.

Lionfish are one of the most rampant invasive species, according to NOAA. With few natural predators outside their native range, they have been decimating native fish populations and stressing coral reefs. Similarly, puffer fish compete with native species for resources and are an additional danger to humans and animals thanks to their poisonous barbs.

The loss of native species impacts ecosystems and threatens food chains for wildlife and food sources for people that rely on them for food, as well as commercial fishing, as The Jerusalem Post noted.

What's being done about invasive species?

Turkey is getting creative with eliminating the lionfish population, promoting it as a delicacy. The United Nations Development Programme advocated for this in 2023, explaining, "When the venomous spines are properly removed, the lionfish is edible, nutritious, and tasty. Hunting and consuming invasive alien species such as the lionfish will not eliminate the problem in its entirety, but it is a step forward in protecting the precious marine biodiversity and fisheries of Türkiye."

Animals are also getting in on the action, like in Australia, where native cod are adapting to eat invasive tilapia.

