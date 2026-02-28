Man urges people to eat from plant spreading rapidly in US: 'I could literally eat this ... every day'

Eating these greens is good for your health and your local ecosystem.

If you're looking to chow down on some veggies, an invasive species probably isn't at the top of your shopping list. However, chef Ken Tran (@feedthepudge) posted a TikTok sharing how to turn the invasive water spinach into a delicious meal.

@feedthepudge did you know that this veggie is actually considered an invasive species and is illegal to grow or sell in certain states? recipe: https://feedthepudge.com/rau-muong-xao-toi-stir-fried-water-spinach-with-garlic/ ♬ original sound - feedthepudge

Water spinach, sometimes known as morning glory, rau muong, or swamp spinach, is native to Southeast and East Asia, but it has spread to the U.S., where it causes chaos for biodiversity.

If you can get your hands on water spinach out in the wild, or if you know an Asian supermarket that stocks it, Tran's recipe is the perfect way to enjoy this nutrient-packed leafy green.

The zingy dish, known as Rau Muong Xao Toi in Vietnamese, is super quick and easy to make. After blanching the leaves in boiling water for 10 to 15 seconds and plunging them into an ice bath, all that's left to do is to make the sauce.

The recipe calls for garlic chips fried until golden, mixed with sugar, MSG, fish sauce, and black pepper. The water spinach is then added to the sauce and stir-fried over the heat for a couple of minutes, and it's ready to serve.

A whole host of invasive plant species are edible, including greenbriar, creeping bellflower, and Japanese knotweed. It's super important that you're 100% certain you've identified your plants correctly before introducing them to your kitchen to prevent accidentally eating something that could harm you.

However, if you are a confident forager, it's a fantastic way to curb populations of invasive species while getting a bounty of fruits and veggies for free.

Invasive crops spread quickly and prevent native species from getting the nutrients they need to survive, which can destroy well-established ecosystems.

So, if you spot water spinach in an area it shouldn't be, don't feel bad for removing it and following Tran's tasty recipe for your next meal.

"I love this veggie," one TikToker commented on the recipe.

"I could literally eat this veggie every day," another remarked. "I hated all veggies as a kid except this dish."

"Such a nostalgic, yummy dish," a third wrote.

