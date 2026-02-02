Officials issue warning after finding harmful creatures in water system: 'It is absolutely a big problem'

Water agencies in California's San Joaquin Valley are desperately trying to figure out the best way to combat an influx of golden mussels.

What's happening?

San Joaquin Valley water agencies have discovered golden mussels clogging up pipes and equipment from Stockton to Arvin, according to Maven's Notebook.

In December 2025, the Arvin-Edison Water Storage District discovered golden mussels in its pipes and equipment. This led Friant Water Authority to do a thorough inspection of the Friant-Kern Canal. There, they found a plethora of this invasive species and went to work removing as many as possible.

The agencies said that ensuring these mussels don't reach the upper watershed of the San Joaquin River or Millerton Lake is vital to protecting the entire Friant system.

However, since golden mussels spawn several times per year, clam up in the face of lethal chemicals to avoid exposure, and no effective chemical defense has been found, this is proving challenging.

Arvin-Edison manager Jeevan Muhar stated, "It is absolutely a big problem," according to Maven's Notebook.

Why are golden mussels concerning?

Golden mussels, which originated in China, are a highly invasive species that spreads incredibly rapidly and poses numerous problems when they invade new ecosystems.

In South America, this species has devastated rivers by displacing native mollusks, and so far in the U.S., it has clogged pipes and machinery and harmed native fish. Additionally, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has noted that these mussels degrade water quality.

The species is so destructive that after being discovered clinging to boats in Lake Tahoe, boat inspections became more stringent to prevent them from spreading further.

Like all invasive species, golden mussels can devastate native ecosystems by outcompeting native species for vital resources. They can also significantly impact everything from native vegetation to soil chemistry.

However, the main issue is their tendency to clog small-diameter pipes, which may pose a significant problem for growers in California, potentially preventing them from receiving water.

This underscores the importance of prioritizing and protecting native species while eradicating invasive ones, as it will help conserve natural resources.

What's being done about this invasive species?

While California has the Golden Mussel Response Framework in place — which details what authorities know about this invasive species and how to slow its spread — and the Bureau of Reclamation and other agencies are monitoring the mussels, water agencies have said this isn't enough.

Water agencies will require financial help from the state and federal governments to eradicate this species. However, effective eradication measures are still needed, though some promising approaches, such as ozone treatment and ultraviolet radiation, are under review.

