Fisherman urges people to eat species once known as 'garbage fish': 'One of the best tasting fish out there'

"The more that we eat, the better it is."

A few fishermen go diving in Hawai'i to catch and cook fish, but they're specifically targeting invasive species.

Island Catch and Cook (@islandcatchandcook) posted the video on TikTok, showing the divers catching an array of fish. While they spot and hunt a few native species, such as hihimanu (eagle ray) and tako (octopus), they also catch invasive species.

The fishers go after ta'ape (bluestripe snapper), a fish invasive to Hawai'i. The creator explains that these were introduced to the islands in the 1950s and that they push out native reef fish.

The state Division of Aquatic Resources introduced the fish to boost local fisheries, but it backfired. No one wanted the snapper, considering it a "garbage fish," according to NOAA Fisheries.

Without anyone hunting them, the snapper population thrived and multiplied, taking over reefs. This disrupted natural ecosystems, causing breaks in the food chain and endangering native species.

Invasive species can cause whole ecosystems to collapse, so eliminating them helps bolster biodiversity. Their presence is specifically troubling around coral reefs, which are delicate but crucial ecosystems.

Hunting invasive species protects native species while feeding people. In this video, the fishermen make a yummy smoked fish dip using the invasive species they caught.

They say that the snappers are delicious and versatile, so they can be used in a range of dishes. They're also more affordable than many other reef fish.

According to iNaturalist, there are many invasive fish in Hawai'i. Other species that should be caught and eaten as often as possible include smallmouth bass, blue tilapia, peacock grouper, blacktail snapper, and blackchin tilapia.

In the clip, the creator explains, "The more that we eat, the better it is for reefs and our environment."

After trying the dip, he declared, "Easy 9.5 out of 10."

One of the other fishermen said, "Bro, it's fire."

People in the comments were also excited about the smoked fish dip.

"Bluestriped snapper is the best!" someone said.

Another person wrote: "Bruh, snapper one of the best-tasting fish out there. Them being invasive for you guys is goldennn."

