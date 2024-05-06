State officials offer thousands in grants to solve concerning issue in local waterways: 'It's imperative'

"The impact of invasive species cannot be underestimated, nor can we delay action to address the damage they are causing."

Maryland's waters are overwhelmed by unwanted visitors, and the state's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering thousands of dollars in grants to solve the problem.

The DNR announced that up to $5,000 is available for schemes to humanely remove invasive fish from the waters and devise ways for them to benefit the area and its residents. Blue catfish and northern snakeheads are of particular concern, with these fish wreaking havoc on the local ecosystem.

"It's imperative to remove more blue catfish and northern snakeheads from Maryland waters to protect our ecosystem," said invasive fishes program manager Branson Williams. "These funds will support grantees with innovative ideas for successfully taking invasive species out of the water and finding constructive uses for them."

Applications for the grants closed in mid-April, and winners are expected to be announced in May.

Native to Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Rio Grande river basins, blue catfish were introduced to other water systems for the benefit of recreational fishers. However, the animals have adapted to water types that were previously considered inhabitable and have now spread quickly and abundantly.

This is upsetting the balance of water ecosystems, as catfish are prolific predators that are devouring native plant and fish species.

Northern snakeheads, meanwhile, are also predatorial and have established themselves in the United States despite being native to parts of Asia and Africa. According to the New York Invasive Species website, they may have been introduced after aquarium owners released unwanted fish into waterways.

In addition to fish and plants, northern snakeheads are also known to feast on reptiles, amphibians, and even some bird and mammal species.

Maryland isn't the only area struggling with voracious invasives causing harm to the local ecosystem. In Florida, for example, a competition has been created for the humane capture of Burmese pythons, with a $10,000 prize on offer for the largest haul.

Back in Maryland, though, it is hoped the removal of blue catfish and northern snakeheads from the state's water will help boost the population of hard blue crabs, striped bass, and yellow perch, which have seen declines that are affecting the profitability of state fisheries.

"The impact of invasive species cannot be underestimated, nor can we delay action to address the damage they are causing," Maryland DNR Secretary Josh Kurtz said in a statement.

