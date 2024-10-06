Community races to eradicate destructive species from waterway before it's too late: 'We are so lucky we started when we did'

An invasive aquatic plant is being removed from a Maine waterway before it grows out of control, and the hard work of volunteers is helping to maintain a delicate ecosystem and save thousands of dollars.

The Songo River was said to be "full" of leaf milfoil in the summer, as manager of the Lakes Environmental Association invasive program Michael Flannery told Maine Public. The plant can spread in thick mats, outcompete native species, unbalance the ecosystem, and make lucrative recreation and tourism activities increasingly difficult.

It's an effort that is necessary every year, and the issue is becoming increasingly problematic. A warming climate increases the length of time invasives can thrive without the hindrance of lake ice. According to Maine Public, Maine's lakes have seen average rises of 5.5 degrees Fahrenheit since the 1980s.

Increasingly warm weather also extends the boating season for residents and tourists, and these vessels help to transport invasive species through waterways — with unattended launches an additional problem.









Thankfully, though, volunteers and nonprofit organizations are on the case, surveying lakes, checking boats pre-launch, and removing invasive plants from the water. As Flannery told Maine Public in August, "a couple thousand pounds" of milfoil had already been ripped from the lake this year.

"It's a success story in my mind and we are so lucky we started when we did," Colin Holme of the Lakes Environmental Association added. "I think if we started now, the water is so warm I don't think we could get a handle on it."

The organization allocates around $200,000 a year for the removal of invasive species, and the help of locals and environmentalists is ensuring those costs don't balloon.

"It's expensive work, there's a lot of liability, there's a lot of training," Holme continued. "It's just not easy and people don't understand how much it costs."

But more than anything, these efforts are allowing the native plants and creatures that call the Songo River home the opportunity to thrive. A balanced ecosystem has benefits for us all, from attracting pollinators vital to our food supply to keeping other invasive species in check.

It's not just in rivers that invasive plants can cause havoc, as gardeners across the United States have had to battle with bamboo, ivy, and thistles that have grown out of control. It's important to be proactive and remove the problematic plants as soon as possible, as the workers in the Songo River have demonstrated.

