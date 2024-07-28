New state legislation offers protection for wildlife on Maine's lakes and ponds: 'Prevention is really the key'

"It's a really expensive issue to deal with."

Local groups in Maine teamed up to take action and provide protection for wildlife in lakes and ponds, according to an article in News Center Maine.

The Lakes Environmental Association, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting bodies of water in the Greater Sebago Lake Region, helped pass new legislation that will improve water habitats across the state.

Together, these four bills strengthen shoreland zoning enforcement, provide better protection and funding to address invasive aquatic species, and include recommendations on Wake Boats. While three out of the four acts are already set to take effect in the coming months, one of the bills still requires additional legislative action.

"Lakes are vital for people and wildlife. More animals live where land and water meet than any other habitat in Maine," Maine Audubon Director of Advocacy Francesca Gundrum told News Center Maine.

Maine is home to over 6,000 lakes and ponds. While these aquatic ecosystems used to be thriving water habitats, some of these water bodies are in danger due to invasive species.

The variable leaf watermilfoil is an invasive species that has posed a serious threat to Maine's water bodies, as it grows quickly and densely, per the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. When the variable leaf watermilfoil spreads, it also limits swimming and fishing.

Increasing global temperatures are also threatening these crucial water habitats. As atmospheric temperatures rise, water temperatures also increase, creating more favorable conditions for algae and invasive species to grow and spread.

Gundrum also told News Center Maine that warmer water temperatures reduce the oxygen levels for fish swimming in the ponds.

By advocating for Maine's water habitats, groups like the Lakes Environmental Association are protecting the local wildlife as well as the state's economy.

Each year, visitors to Maine's lakes spend $2.3 billion, supporting 50,000 jobs, according to Lake Stewards of Maine. Protecting local bodies of waters with new legislation also ensures that visitors can continue to enjoy these outdoor spaces while supporting the state's economic growth.

"Damage from aquatic invasive species is detrimental for wildlife and for people. It's a really expensive issue to deal with," Gundrum said to News Center Maine. "Thankfully, prevention is really the key, which is why we're excited about some of the legislation this session, because it helps to address the problem before it becomes an outbreak."

