Officials issue warning as harmful insects are spotted in US region for first time: 'Will be critical'

Invasive species can be a major threat to native wildlife, particularly on islands with smaller ecosystems.

What's happening?

Kauaʻi, one of the primary islands in Hawai'i, has been dealing with an invasive insect that's attacking native plants for the first time, according to Kaua'i Now.

What's being targeted is the naio plant, which can grow as a tree or shrub and serves as a host for endemic insects and pollinators.

The invasive myoporum thrips are a winged insect from Australia, and this is their first detection on Kauaʻi.

The public can alert officials to an infestation through a tip website managed by local wildlife organizations. The bugs cause the leaves to grow abnormally with deformations, scarring, and curling, which could ultimately kill the plants.

Why are myoporum thrips concerning?

If invasive species are allowed to spread unchecked, they can destroy biodiversity by outcompeting native species for vital resources. It's crucial to fight invasives and defend natives for the benefit of the entire local ecosystem.

More native plants in an area means conserving natural resources, protecting the food supply, and limiting the spread of diseases.

What's being done to protect naio plants?

Local officials from the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife and other specialized committees are surveying naio populations across Kauaʻi. They also developed an early detection and response plan for the island in 2013.

"Having that plan in place helped the agencies respond quickly in this case, and partners are hopeful that the rapid response may lead to successful containment or even island-wide eradication," said Rob Hauff, a forest health coordinator at DOFAW, per Kaua'i Now.

"Help from Kauaʻi residents will be critical to ensuring the full infestation is discovered and treated."

Meanwhile, you can help stop the spread of invasive plant species in your neighborhood by adding native plants to your garden or rewilding your yard.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.