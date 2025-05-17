Expert issues warning about aggressive plant species taking over wildflower meadows: 'Pull them out'

A naturalist has highlighted how the spread of an invasive plant can destroy wildflower meadows in California.

Jason Wise (@jasonjourneyman) posted a TikTok warning about the dangers of invasive mustard taking over wildflower meadows. Set to the song "Mustard" by Kendrick Lamar, the post shows beautiful wildflower meadows replaced by vast areas of black mustard.

"Pull them out," wrote Jason in the video caption while showing himself pulling the invasive plant out of the ground.

Black mustard is an extremely prolific, invasive plant that can quickly outcompete native plants in gardens and wild areas. The mustard plant not only competes with native plants for resources such as water and nutrients, but it also produces allelopathic chemicals that prevent native plant seeds from developing. The best thing to do to enable native plants to flourish is to remove the invasive species and help stop it from spreading.

Native plants are important to natural ecosystems because they provide food and shelter for local wildlife — including our food-protecting pollinators — in addition to reducing erosion and supporting soil health. Incorporating native plants into your garden by rewilding your yard can also offer a number of benefits, from reduced water bills to less time spent maintaining your garden. This is because native plants are adapted to local soil and weather conditions, so you don't need to spend hours watering them or applying additional fertilizer to the soil.

Switching to a natural lawn or xeriscaping also offers homeowners the benefits of saving both time and money while ditching invasive species.

Planting native plants and keeping invasive plants out of your garden can also help support the broader ecosystem by preventing the spread of invasive plants. Invasive plants and animals are a persistent problem and cause significant harm and damage worldwide. According to a report led by the UN, invasive species cost the global economy $423 billion a year, per PBS News.

One TikTok commenter highlighted additional benefits of pulling the plants out, writing, "You can use the seeds as seasoning and to make your own mustard spread."

Another user said, "Highly invasive and it wrecks the poor cows."

A third TikToker wrote, "Someone call the goats."

