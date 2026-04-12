Harmful mantis species continues to spread across Europe: 'Pushing increasingly further north'

The populations of two invasive mantis species have exploded in Europe in recent years, threatening local ecosystems, according to a recent report.

What's happening?

The study has formally classified the two mantis species — Hierodula tenuidentata and Hierodula patellifera — as invasive alien species in Europe. Though these mantids that are native to Asia have been present in Europe for about a decade, their populations have exploded in Mediterranean and continental regions in recent years, according to a press release.

"They are pushing increasingly further north, thanks to climate change," lead author Roberto Battiston said in the release. Gradually increasing global temperatures often mean that animal and plant species are now able to expand or move their typical territory.

The scientists added that human-modified environments help these species to survive — for instance, the mantises use artificial "insect hotels" in gardens as hunting grounds and take advantage of urban heat islands to survive deeper into colder months.

Why is this study important?

Non-native species can devastate local ecosystems by outcompeting natives for resources.

The new study noted that the two Asian mantis species are particularly dangerous because females lure native mantis males into mating attempts and then eat them, which could depress local mantis populations.

The large, invasive mantises prey on other local animals such as honeybees, lizards, and tree frogs. Some of the victims documented in the study, such as the common wall lizard and certain tree frog species, are protected in parts of Europe.

Invasive species are a growing problem across the globe. In New Mexico, for instance, plant invaders such as the salt cedar and Russian olive drain groundwater resources and increase fire risk. And Burmese pythons in the Florida Everglades have decimated local wildlife populations in recent years.

What's being done about invasive species?

Wildlife managers and conservationists are promoting the consumption of invasives in an innovative attempt to decrease populations. For instance, a pair of Hawai'i-based creators recently posted a video showing how they hunted down and prepared the invasive Louisiana crawfish, a species that was introduced to the Hawaiian Islands about a century ago.

In Florida, the government has invested millions to eradicate those Burmese pythons, including through capture contests.

It's also vital that we continue to support local species. Prioritizing planting native vegetation is one easy way to do this. Native plants serve as official host plants for many pollinating species, supporting their populations and our food systems. They often have more robust root systems, thereby helping with runoff and soil erosion, and they are less prone to pest problems, according to the National Wildlife Federation. The conservation nonprofit has an online Native Plant Finder tool to help you find appropriate vegetation based on your ZIP code.

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