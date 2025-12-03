Chefs urge people to catch and eat destructive invasive species: 'This looks so good'

"Please keep up the great work."

A seafood boil is rarely a bad idea, but a jungle seafood boil with an invasive species as the highlight? Now that's a creative, hands-on example of how locals can tackle a growing ecological challenge.

In an Instagram reel, a pair of Hawaiʻi-based creators found a scrumptious way to deal with Louisiana crawfish, an invasive species introduced nearly a century ago and now firmly established across Hawaiʻi.

Yohsuke Kobayashi (@islandcatchandcook) and Yuda Abitbol (@followsthewai) trekked deep into the jungle to search for Louisiana crawfish. According to Kobayashi, they were introduced in the 1920s to feed largemouth bass for sport fishing.

While they make for delicious additions to meals, these crawfish threaten ecosystems.

The Utah IPM Program and Utah Plant Pest Diagnostic Laboratory reported that invasive species affect biodiversity. They outcompete native species for resources, and their populations can grow quickly and destabilize local ecosystems without natural predators. These impacts affect humans and the economy, too, as invasive species can wreak havoc on crops and even damage infrastructure.

While cooking alone won't stop the spread of invaders like the Louisiana crawfish, the video shows how ordinary people can help reduce their numbers and protect local ecosystems while enjoying a tasty meal.

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

According to The Nature Conservancy, individuals can also take action in other ways, such as verifying plants before buying them and not releasing exotic animals or aquarium plants into the wild.

Another way to control invasive species and restore balance is to grow native plants. Native plants are important for healthy ecosystems, the Defenders of Wildlife shared. They support native wildlife, providing them with food and shelter.

"This looks so good," wrote one commenter.

"I love love love the invasive species vids please keep up the great work," said another.

"You kept saying invasive and I'm like yall better make some seafood boils lol you can put them in sandwiches, make pasta with them, fry them. In Jamaica we pepper them and sell them in little bags as a snack," a user suggested.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.