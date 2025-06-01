Massive volunteer effort clears swarming invaders from 800-year-old pond: 'Happy to see those pesky creatures being removed'

Invasive species can have devastating effects on ecosystems. Animals, plants, and even humans can be negatively affected when invasive species take hold.

So sometimes, we have to fight back. A group of volunteers in Hawai'i recently demonstrated one method of doing so, working to eradicate invasive jellyfish from a historic local fishpond, according to Civil Beat. Sixty volunteers waded into the water with nets and buckets to remove thousands of upside-down jellyfish from the 800-year-old He'eia Fishpond.

The invasive species feed on small fish, decimating their populations. The jellyfish's numbers have exploded in the fishpond since they were first spotted in 2017.

And this is only the latest effort from volunteers to eliminate an unwelcome species. Helpers in Ontario have worked to eradicate invasive snails that are permeating local lakes, while technicians in Maryland have been removing invasive fish from their waterways and donating them to local food banks, benefiting everyone involved.

Unfortunately, invasive species are not just limited to our waterways. Invasive plants have been known to decimate gardens, crops, and trees with devastating effects on local ecosystems and our food supply.

One effective way to combat this is to rewild our yards with native plants. Using native plants such as clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping comes with a whole host of benefits. First, they save you money; they do not need as much water, so your monthly water bills will go down. And they do not require the same amount of costly maintenance as traditional lawns.

The environmental benefits are also significant and go beyond conserving water. Native plants attract pollinators. Pollinators are insects, bats, and birds that help keep our ecosystems humming. It is estimated that pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we eat. And even a partial lawn replacement can reap these rewards.

Commenters on the article and accompanying photos of the volunteers removing the jellyfish were thrilled by the effort.

One said, "I am happy to see those pesky creatures being removed. There's just so many invasive species in Hawai'i and it's great to see the volunteers out there eliminating so many at one time."

Many echoed the appreciation for the volunteers. "So grateful for good news today. It's just wonderful that there was such a great turnout."

