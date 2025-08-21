Officials issue warning after 'ravenous' insect invades new US region: 'Can significantly damage'

Virginia officials have reported the first documented sighting of the box tree moth in the state, and they are sounding the alarm over the insect's potential to decimate local plants.

This invasive species' arrival joins a growing list of invasive insects disrupting U.S. ecosystems and demonstrates that what happens to plants in our yards can cause ripple effects across local landscapes if left unmitigated.

What's happening?

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed July 24 that inspectors found the invasive box tree moth at four sites in Clarke and Loudoun Counties, according to The Sun News.

"Box tree moth is an invasive insect pest that can significantly damage and potentially kill boxwood (Buxus species) plants if left unchecked. The caterpillars are ravenous feeders, and heavy infestations can completely defoliate host plants," a VDACS news release warned.

This pest is native to East Asia and has reached Virginia after previously being confirmed in seven other states: New York, Delaware, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Why is this invasive species of moth concerning?

These spotted caterpillars compete with native species by stripping vital foliage from boxwood plants, one of the most common shrubs in yards and parks across the United States.

When nonnative species take over, they can destroy local ecosystems and "have devastating effects," according to the National Wildlife Federation.

In Virginia, the loss of boxwoods can also harm cultural sites, many of which are adorned with the plant.

In the long run, unchecked infestations can weaken ecosystems and make it harder for pollinators, birds, and other wildlife to survive.

According to Pennsylvania State University, box tree moths spread quickly through Europe in the past because two native boxwood species enabled them to thrive in natural areas.

Multiple introductions followed by movement through the nursery trade helped them proliferate.

What's being done about box tree moths?

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, box tree moths start out as lime-green caterpillars with black stripes, white spots, hairs, and shiny black heads, and adult moths have white wings with a thick brown border.

In continental North America, no boxwood species grow in the wild, so the moths can only infest planted ornamentals, which are most heavily concentrated in urban areas and may limit their spread.

VDACS is surveying affected areas and offering treatment for confirmed infestations.

The department is urging homeowners to use its Invasive Species Reporting Tool to report any suspected sightings.

Planting native species and vigilance about invasive species can help strengthen local biodiversity and protect our homes and communities in the face of environmental issues.

