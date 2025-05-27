Officials enforce quarantine to prevent spread of concerning species — here's what you need to know

Pennsylvania, for instance, discovered its first box tree moths in 2024 and quickly put a quarantine in place.

The invasive box tree moth that has proven deadly to plants in Europe has made its way to the United States — and one state's officials are attempting to stop its spread.

What's happening?

The box tree moth is an invasive species that damages and kills boxwood shrubs. It first made its way to the United States around 2021, when it was found in New York state. It has since been discovered in a handful of other states.

One of those, Michigan, enacted a boxwood quarantine in 2023 to try to stop the pest's spread. As Michigan State University noted, the state has now updated its quarantine regulations, making them stricter to preserve the boxwood.

The quarantine pertains to 13 counties in the southeastern and central parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula. Planting or moving any boxwoods — or box tree moths — within those counties now must meet compliance guidelines as set by the state. Moving them outside of those counties requires a signed compliance agreement, including inspections and designated personnel to monitor the moths.

Why is this quarantine important?

Box tree moths, which start as lime-green caterpillars before growing into adults with white wings and a brown border, feed on boxwood leaves, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Once a plant is bare, the moths begin eating its bark, eventually killing the plant.

These pests are considered responsible for destroying roughly three-quarters of Europe's boxwoods, per a Michigan State University website.

Boxwoods are commonly used in landscaping, and have been called "the most popular shrub in America," making these moths dangerous not only for the plants themselves, but also for nurseries, gardeners, and others that rely on the plant to make their livelihoods.

What's being done about box tree moths?

Michigan isn't alone in enacting a quarantine. Pennsylvania, for instance, discovered its first box tree moths in 2024, and it quickly put a quarantine in place.

Regardless of where you live, if you spot a box tree moth or any other invasive species, you're urged to immediately report it to your state's plant authorities. The earlier such species can be found and contained or eradicated, the more likely local ecosystems can be preserved.

