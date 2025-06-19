Scientists issue stark warning after harmful creatures breed to form hybrid species: 'We have confirmed the presence of hybrid swarms'

Invasive species can wreak havoc on your local ecosystem, but imagine two invasive insects coming to your area and breeding.

That's exactly what's happening in Florida.

According to News Channel 8, "The Formosan subterranean termites and Asian subterranean termites" are mating in southern areas of the Sunshine State.

What's happening?

Associate Professor Thomas Chouvenc from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences had his suspicions about these two species breeding 10 years ago. He noticed both males and females from each species showing courtship behaviors.

A study from the university, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, confirmed that these two invasive creatures have bred to form a hybrid species.

Chouvenc's team began collecting termite samples "in the Fort Lauderdale area that didn't match the shape or form of either termite species," per News Channel 8.

Chouvenc said, "Since then, we have confirmed the presence of hybrid swarms every year since 2021, including in April 2025."

The team genetically tested the termites and found that they had genes from both species.

Why is this hybrid species concerning?

The study found that "both termite species are prone to forming massive colonies and, once mature, the winged termites can be sent out to find a mate and establish a new nest as king and queen," per News Channel 8.

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Formosan subterranean termites can cause more damage than U.S. termites due to their large colonies.

While termites can cause extensive damage to buildings, Suburban Pest Management noted that they do play a role in helping the ecosystem.

These tiny bugs "fertilize the soil," "improve soil quality," and "sequester carbon in the soil." Unfortunately, they also release a large amount of toxic gas, such as methane, which is one of the gases contributing to warming the planet. They also negatively affect agriculture.

In general, invasive species have a dangerous impact on native ecology. They outcompete native species for vital resources and can decimate ecosystems. Native plants and animals are crucial for maintaining natural environments and processes, limiting the spread of diseases, and protecting our food supply.

Although this particular hybrid invasive species is located in Florida, it could soon spread.

Chouvenc told News Channel 8: "This may be a Florida story now, but it likely won't stay just in Florida. Give it time."

What's being done about these invasive species?

The hybridization process is believed to have been ongoing for the last 10 years, and scientists cannot stop it.

Scientists will continue to study this new species to understand its biology and weaknesses. Then, pest management solutions can be implemented to combat them.

