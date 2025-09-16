Authorities make shocking discovery after pulling over vehicle for routine inspection: 'Lacked proper documentation'

Police in Indonesia thwarted an alleged smuggling attempt involving numerous bird species at Bakauheni Ferry Port.

What's happening?

According to VOI, the South Lampung Police stopped an alleged animal smuggling attempt in August.

Hendrik Arum Eko Prasetyo was reportedly found attempting to carry 1,300 birds through the port area, which authorities discovered during a routine vehicle inspection. The trafficked birds included protected and unprotected species, including Javan starlings, according to Antara.

Antara reported that Edy Saputro, the head of the South Lampung Port Police, explained, "The birds lacked proper documentation."

Port authorities took the birds for further examination after the incident.

Why is animal smuggling concerning?

This kind of smuggling injures and kills numerous animals each year, which contributes to the depopulation of animal species.

When traffickers smuggle animals across borders, those animals sometimes then also become invasive species in the new country. Invasive species can cause significant damage in their new habitats, as they threaten the balance of local ecosystems, disrupt local biodiversity, and create changes that threaten humans.

These invasive animals can wipe out native wildlife by outcompeting them or introducing new diseases, which can in turn impact human food supplies. They may even create changes in their new environments, such as alterations to soil chemistry, that result in affected crops, extreme weather events, and more.

Additionally, wildlife trafficking is often linked to corruption and money laundering, making the act a matter of national security, as well as an ecological threat.

What's being done about animal smuggling in Indonesia?

Indonesia revised its Law on Conservation of Biological Natural Resources and their Ecosystems in 2024, ensuring stronger protections for wild animals and harsher penalties for traffickers, the alleged smuggler in this case could be facing hefty fines or even jail time.

The revised law states that individual smugglers can be fined up to 5 billion Indonesian rupiah (just over $305,000) and jailed for up to 15 years, according to Asia News Network. Meanwhile, corporate traffickers can be charged under the law and face fines of up to 50 billion rupiah (around $3 million) and jail time of up to 20 years.

