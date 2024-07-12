Man faces federal charges after being caught smuggling over 100 endangered animal parts into US: 'A grave offense that poses a significant threat to global conservation efforts'

"[The] alleged conduct reflects a blatant disregard for the laws in place to safeguard our planet's biodiversity."

Authorities have accused a Massachusetts man of smuggling over 100 parts from endangered and protected animals, ending a wildlife trafficking operation that lasted over three years.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Josh Levy announced on June 21 that 39-year-old Adam Bied from Reading was charged with two counts of conspiracy to smuggle goods into the country and three counts of violating the Lacey Act. The Lacey Act outlaws wildlife trafficking.

"The illicit trafficking of endangered wildlife for financial gain is a grave offense that poses a significant threat to global conservation efforts and preservation of these species. Mr. Bied's alleged conduct reflects a blatant disregard for the laws in place to safeguard our planet's biodiversity," Levy said in the statement.

According to Boston 25 News, Bied allegedly purchased the wildlife parts from poachers in Cameroon and Indonesia who target endangered and protected animals. Prosecutors believe that he illegally imported the goods into the U.S. from January 2018 to June 2021 and resold or traded the parts to customers across the country.

Investigators from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seized items such as narwhal tusks, otter skeletons, and leopard skin, claws, and skulls from Bied's house, storage unit, and vehicle.

Bied also possessed skulls from a few animals considered vulnerable or endangered by the IUCN's Red List of Threatened Species, including polar bears, mandrills, babirusas, African lions, tigers, and jaguars.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Several of these species are key or apex predators that keep prey populations in check, and removing them can create unintended ripple effects and upset an ecosystem's balance. Nonetheless, smugglers face severe repercussions for illegally transporting any creature, regardless of its place on the food chain.

Six people caught in Bangkok with nearly 90 exotic animals face a decade in prison or a fine quadruple the amount of import duties, while a Brooklyn man could receive 25 years in prison for smuggling turtles.

The conspiracy charges and the violations of the Lacey Act each carry a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Court filings show that Bied violated the Endangered Species Act and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. He also did not have the necessary permits or licenses to import and did not declare the items.

"These laws and international treaties exist to protect endangered species from exploitation and to maintain ecological balance," Levy added. "In addition to the criminal charges, our office is seeking to forfeit the hundreds of animal parts seized from Mr. Bied's home and a storage unit. … This forfeiture action sends a clear message that we will not only prosecute those who engage in illegal wildlife trafficking, but also take legal actions to strip them of their ill-gotten gains."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.